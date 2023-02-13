On February 8, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player and renowned analyst, TrueGameData, uploaded a video on YouTube, presenting data for toggle-fire damage outputs. Through it, he has showcased the damage deltas of various battle rifles in different fire modes.

Warzone 2 contains several weapons and types - automatic, semi-automatic, bolt action, and more. All the guns in Activision’s latest titles have unique damage stats when switched from one firing mode to another, and a few display higher damage outputs when used in specific firing modes and become deadlier.

Let us take a closer look at TrueGameData’s findings and the most efficient way to use battle rifles in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 TrueGameData recommends the best way to use battle rifles with stats

Activision caters to one of the largest playerbases in the entire esports genre with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The battle royale and multiplayer titles share a common arsenal, alongside their stats. However, the same gun can display different traits based on distance and attachments.

Battle rifles are the best examples as they have varied stats for different firing modes. These weapons have select-fire and some can use all three modes - automatic, semi-automatic, and single-fire.

TrueGameData’s battle rifle findings

TrueGameData is adept at analyzing various in-game assets, especially weapons and equipment, when comparing different stats.

This time around, the content creator took a total of four different guns from the battle rifle class to establish a comparison of damage values and time-to-kill speeds.

1) Lachmann 762

The Lachmann 762 is a strong weapon that can be used for medium and long-range gunfights. It features a single-shot fire rate of 492 rounds per minute (RPM) and an automatic fire rate of 612 RPM. Here is a detailed list of the damage stats at different ranges and firing modes.

Single-fire

Headshot damage: 100 at 20.3m | 96 at 30.5m | 92 at 43.2m | 67 beyond 43.2m.

Neck: 57 at 20.3m | 55 at 30.5m | 52 at 43.2m | 38 beyond 43.2m.

Automatic

Headshot damage: 77 at 20.3m | 74 at 30.5m | 72 at 43.2m | 51 beyond 43.2m.

Neck: 77 at 20.3m | 74 at 30.5m | 72 at 43.2m | 51 beyond 43.2m.

The Lachmann 762 has a faster Time-To-Kill (TTK) when switching to automatic firing mode instead of the default single-fire mode.

2) SO-14

The SO-14 is another competitive weapon that can rightfully take battles beyond 40 meters as its damage drop-off is comparatively lower. It boasts a default single-shot fire rate of 429 RPM and an automatic fire rate of 751 RPM.

Single-fire

Headshot damage: 98 at 15.5m | 96 at 25m | 86 at 37m | 71 beyond 37m.

Neck: 58 at 15.5m | 57 at 25m | 51 at 37m | 42 beyond 37m.

Automatic

Headshot damage: 50 at 15.5m | 50 at 25m | 43 at 37m | 36 beyond 37m.

Neck: 39 at 15.5m | 39 at 25m | 35 at 37m | 28 beyond 37m.

The SO-14 is a great primary weapon choice in Warzone 2, but has significantly low damage with headshots on automatic fire mode. However, its TTK on automatic is lower than single-fire mode across all ranges.

3) TAQ-V

The TAQ-V is one of the weapons that has positive stats for single-fire mode for all ranges. Unlike the Lachmann 762 and the SO-14, it uses automatic fire as the default. The fire rate in automatic mode is 571 RPM and in single-fire it is 360 RPM.

Single-fire

Headshot damage: 96 at 19.1m | 96 at 32m | 88 at 47m | 68 beyond 47m.

Neck: 57 at 19.1m | 55 at 32m | 50 at 47m | 39 beyond 47m.

Automatic

Headshot damage: 76 at 19.1m | 74 at 32m | 68 at 47m | 51 beyond 47m.

Neck: 49 at 19.1m | 48 at 32m | 44 at 47m | 33 beyond 47m.

The TAQ-V is one of the most viable weapons that can compete with the RPK meta in Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded patch. Similarly, it also boasts significantly lower TTK times in automatic fire, when compared to its single-fire mode.

4) FTAC Recon

The FTAC Recon is similar when the damage stats for headshots and neck shots are compared. The output is relatively higher with single-fire mode, but the effectiveness and TTK speed of the weapon is higher with automatic fire.

Single-fire

Headshot damage: 101 at 18m | 98 at 33.3m | 90 at 42.7m | 70 at 51.3m | 60 beyond 51.3m.

Neck: 58 at 18m | 57 at 33.3m | 52 at 42.7m | 41 at 51.3m | 35 beyond 51.3m.

Automatic

Headshot damage: 61 at 18m | 59 at 33.3m | 54 at 42.7m | 43 at 51.3m | 36 beyond 51.3m.

Neck: 61 at 18m | 59 at 33.3m | 54 at 42.7m | 43 at 51.3m | 36 beyond 51.3m.

It is important to remember that only headshots and neck-shot damage outputs were considered. TrueGameData recommends using these weapons in automatic-fire mode when taking gunfights in the 40 to 50-meter range in Warzone 2.

