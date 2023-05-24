Top 5 close-range loadouts to use in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

The Season 3 Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 commenced on May 10, 2023. It shook up the close-range meta with the introduction of the Warzone 2 Ranked Play Beta, which has intensified the competition as players engage in close-quarters combat to secure the much-needed Warzone Victory and rank up through different skill divisions.

The mid-season update for Warzone also featured new in-game content, including the FTAC Siege and GS Magna automatic pistols, the Throwing Star lethal armament, new Trophy Hunt camo challenges and rewards, the exclusive Kevin Durant Operator skin bundle, and more.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking 5 effective close-range meta loadouts in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has an extensive collection of weaponry from Modern Warfare 2, which is designed specifically for close-range combat, dealing a high rate of fire and a super fast TTK (Time-To-Kill) and capable of eliminating targets in a blink of an eye.

As each season progresses, the seasonal and mid-season updates introduce new batches of firearms and balance adjustments, not allowing the close-range meta to grow stale. With previously dominant members like the Fennec 45 now out of the meta picture following plenty of nerfs, the competition is now neck-and-neck to claim the number 1 spot as the best close-range gun.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five close-range weapons and their respective loadouts that players should try in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2.

5) Vel 46 (MP7)

The Neopyric weapon blueprint for the Vel 46 in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

The Vel 46 rose tremendously in the close-range meta following multiple buffs throughout the seasonal and mid-season updates. This rebrand of the popular MP7 submachine gun retains the small and mobile design that provides superior player movement. When combined with the huge 60 Round Mag, it turns into a killing machine.

Recommended attachments

Barrel: Schlager L203 Barrel

Schlager L203 Barrel Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Demo RXT Stock Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier grip

4) Kastov 74-u

The Molten Flow weapon blueprint for the Kastov-74u in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

The Kastov-74u is an assault rifle from the Kastovia Weapon Platform that has secured its place in the close-range meta category courtesy of its smaller barrel, which trades its damage range and bullet velocity for superior maneuverability. Being an assault rifle, the weapon has a high damage output for a comparatively moderate rate of fire, which makes it excel at shorter ranges.

Recommended attachments

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

3) Vaznev-9k

The Demon Sweat weapon blueprint for the Vaznev-9k in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

The choice between the Vaznev-9k and the Lachmann Sub as the meta SMG is difficult.

There is no doubt that the Vaznev-9k is a top-tier submachine gun that melts targets with its high rate of fire. However, like other members of the Kastovia Weapon Platform, it does suffer from a fairly noticeable recoil that can prove tougher for regular players to land their shots with.

Recommended attachments

Barrel: KAS-1 381mm

KAS-1 381mm Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

2) Chimera (Assault Rifle)

The Superheat weapon blueprint for the Chimera in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Introduced with the Season 1 Reloaded update, the Chimera has been prominent in the close-range meta courtesy of its fast TTK at close-quarter engagements. The smaller design of this firearm allows for a more versatile playstyle, and being an assault rifle makes it a viable sniper-support weapon to rack up those mid-range eliminations.

Recommended attachments

Laser: VLK LZR 7mw

VLK LZR 7mw Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: D37 Grip

1) Lachmann Sub (MP5)

The XRK Core weapon blueprint for the Lachmann Sub in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

The number one spot is retained by none other than the Lachmann Sub SMG. Popularly referred to as the MP5, this compact and tactical submachine gun is used by veterans and new players alike.

The high mobility mixed with minimal recoil has been a consistent trait for this SMG throughout Warzone's competitive history, making this weapon extremely reliable to secure eliminations with ease.

Recommended attachments

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

L38 Falcon 226mm Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock

Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Call of Duty @CallofDuty WAKE UP SUIT UP BOOT UP



Best the rest in Warzone Ranked Play (Beta) and more. Play Season 03 Reloaded Now WAKE UPSUIT UPBOOT UPBest the rest in Warzone Ranked Play (Beta) and more. Play Season 03 Reloaded Now ☕️WAKE UP 👕SUIT UP⚡️BOOT UPBest the rest in Warzone Ranked Play (Beta) and more. Play Season 03 Reloaded Now 🔥 https://t.co/jLZGH8JHpQ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

Poll : 0 votes