5 best assault rifles with the fastest TTK in Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has undergone significant modifications following the release of Season 4. The game has become more fluid, offering players a more enjoyable gaming experience. With a significant gameplay adjustment in which the base health pool has been boosted, weapons with high TTK ratings are now more advantageous to use to achieve good results and gain an advantage over opponents.

This article goes through the fan-favorite weapon category, assault rifles, and quickest TTK ARs in Warzone 2 with the right loadout.

Five of the quickest TTK assault rifles in Warzone 2

1) Lachmann-556

Lachmann-556 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Lachmann-556 is a versatile weapon and is easy to use in both close-range and long-range battle scenarios as a result of its low recoil and reliable TTK. This weapon favors aggressive playstyles thanks to its improved mobility. Although it might not have any particularly distinctive qualities, its strong base statistics fit it into the meta with ease.

With a fire rate of 723 rpm, a muzzle velocity of 590 m/s, a quick ADS time of 240 ms, and a competitive TTK of 249 ms, the Lachmann-556 proves to be a useful weapon on the battlefield.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Echoles-80 (vertical -0.72; horizontal +0.48)

Echoles-80 (vertical -0.72; horizontal +0.48) Barrel: 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel (vertical +0.26; horizontal +0.26)

15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel (vertical +0.26; horizontal +0.26) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.35; horizontal -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.35; horizontal -1.65) Magazine: 40-round mag

40-round mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (vertical +0.44; horizontal +0.27)

2) Kastov 762

Kastov 762 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Kastov 762 is the most powerful weapon within its category, boasting an impressive time-to-kill (TTK) rating. However, its high recoil makes its TTK and accuracy less reliable at extended distances. Despite this, with a basic firing rate of 600 rpm, muzzle velocity of 590 m/s, ADS time of 270 ms, and a scorching 200 ms TTK, this weapon is lethal, providing massive damage output.

Although tough to operate, with diligent practice and the right attachments, it becomes a solid pick capable of wreaking havoc on the battlefield.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 (vertical -0.74; horizontal +0.44)

ZLR Talon 5 (vertical -0.74; horizontal +0.44) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.55; horizontal -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.55; horizontal -1.65) Magazine: 40-round Mag

40-round Mag Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity (vertical +0.36; horizontal +5.23)

7.62 High Velocity (vertical +0.36; horizontal +5.23) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (vertical +0.41; horizontal +0.25)

3) M4

M4 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The M4, a legendary weapon in the Call of Duty franchise, has long been praised for its balanced performance. It can adapt to any playstyle and provide excellent results. With its dependability, user-friendliness, low recoil, and outstanding time-to-kill (TTK), it is an excellent weapon that requires little effort to handle.

The M4 excels across all combat circumstances, with a noteworthy firing rate of 811, a muzzle velocity of 590 m/s, an ADS time of 240 ms, and a TTK of 222 ms.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (vertical -0.59; horizontal +0.52)

Harbinger D20 (vertical -0.59; horizontal +0.52) Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel (vertical +0.29; horizontal +0.25)

Hightower 20" Barrel (vertical +0.29; horizontal +0.25) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.45; horizontal -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.45; horizontal -1.65) Magazine: 45-round Mag

45-round Mag Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (vertical +0.32; horizontal +4.65)

4) STB 556

STB 556 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Within its weapon category, the STB 556 is the pinnacle of ease and steadiness. This laser-like weapon has exceptional accuracy, making it an excellent choice for those who enjoy taking fights while maintaining a safe distance, as the weapon excels in medium-range encounters. It's precise accuracy and decent time-to-kill (TTK) make it a dependable weapon in medium-range confrontations.

With impressive basic numbers such as a 741 rpm firing rate, 590 m/s muzzle velocity, 240 ms ADS time, and 243 ms TTK, it is a weapon considering.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (vertical -0.56; horizontal +0.60)

Harbinger D20 (vertical -0.56; horizontal +0.60) Barrel: 508MM Rear Guard (vertical +0.27; horizontal +0.24)

508MM Rear Guard (vertical +0.27; horizontal +0.24) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.26; horizontal -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.26; horizontal -1.65) Magazine: 42-round Mag

42-round Mag Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (vertical +0.45; horizontal +5.22)

M13B

M13B loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The M13B saw significant buffs and gained considerable esteem, establishing itself as a highly recognized weapon in Warzone 2 Season 4. It excels in medium-range combat with remarkable precision thanks to its user-friendliness, moderate recoil, and great time-to-kill (TTK) across all ranges. This handgun fires like a laser and requires little effort to master, effortlessly providing exceptional results.

Notable basic characteristics include an 845 rpm firing rate, 510 m/s muzzle velocity, 230 ms ADS time, and 213 ms TTK.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (vertical _0.52; horizontal +0.71)

Harbinger D20 (vertical _0.52; horizontal +0.71) Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon (vertical +0.27; horizontal +0.28)

14" Bruen Echelon (vertical +0.27; horizontal +0.28) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.45; horizontal -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.45; horizontal -1.65) Magazine: 60-round Mag

60-round Mag Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (vertical +0.32; horizontal +5.52)

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

