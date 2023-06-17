Best M4 loadout for Warzone 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

The M4 is an Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and is a series classic. It is present in almost all modern COD titles and is always one of the first guns available to use. Hence, this rifle is quite popular in the community. Ever since the weapon first appeared in COD 4, it has seen multiple iterations with slight modifications to each.

However, they all perform similarly, delivering a consistent and balanced shooting experience. This trend hasn't changed in Warzone 2. The Assault Rifle doesn't excel at any one particular area but rather is a Jack of all trades in this title. It deals moderate damage, has a decent rate of fire, and comes with an easy-to-control recoil.

Due to it being so balanced, players can rely on it without having to worry about frequent changes to its statistics with every other update. However, just like all other weapons in this game, the M4 Assault Rifle, too, can be enhanced and made better using certain attachments. This guide will take a close look at the best class setup for this gun to help players win more matches.

What is the best M4 loadout in Warzone 2?

To acquire the M4 in WZ2, you must reach Military Rank Level 4. This will unlock Custom Loadouts, allowing you to use the gun. Subsequently, it is recommended to play a few matches with it to level this firearm up and unlock various attachment slots and attachments for it.

That said, here are all the items that you should use with your M4 Assault Rifle in Warzone 2:

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Here's how these attachments affect the weapon:

The FSS OLE-V Laser improves the aim-down sight speed of this rifle, along with its sprint-to-fire speed and aiming stability. This allows users to play more aggressively with this firearm.

The Hightower 20" Barrel increases the gun's bullet velocity and damage range. It assists in recoil control and improves hip fire accuracy as well. This attachment makes the rifle ideal for medium-range combat.

Hightower 20" Barrel (Image via Activision)

The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel drastically helps control recoil. It stabilizes the aim, allowing for a far more consistent experience.

The 45 Round Mag is essential in Warzone 2. Since the latest update increased the base health, you will need more ammo to take down a foe. This attachment ensures that you don't end up reloading in the middle of a fight.

The Aim OP-V4 is one of the clearest optical sights in the game. However, it is worth noting here that the ideal item for you in this category comes down to personal preference. So, you should pick an optic that fits your playstyle.

Aim OP-V4 (Image via Activision)

Now that the best M4 loadout is complete, you need to properly curate your class setup. For the secondary weapon, it is advised to go with SMGs that excel in close-range encounters, such as the Vel 46. As for Equipment, it is advised to go with Smoke Grenade and Semtex.

When it comes to Perks to use with this build, the ideal ones would be Double Time, Overkill, Fast Hands, and High Alert.

This is the best M4 loadout for Warzone 2 at the moment. However, it is worth noting here that this build is designed to meet the requirements of aggressive players who're always looking for kills. Moreover, this loadout will excel in medium-range combat and hence should be used in such situations only.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 is now live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

