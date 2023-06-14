All Warzone 2 Season 4 gameplay changes: player health, armor plates, and more

Warzone 2's Season 4 update has brought a massive list of changes to the battle royale title, which will undoubtedly shift the game's dynamics. The gameplay changes encompassed in the update have delivered a vast amount of flexibility to players as they directly impact a player's health and armor-related equipment in the game. Infinity Ward has always been known for delivering swift updates. Ever since Warzone 2's release, the title has received promising changes addressing many issues.

With Season 4 coming to the live servers, Call of Duty fans are set to see more of these with the update.

Warzone 2 Season 4's gameplay adjustments for all maps and modes

One of the most significant changes that Season 4 has brought to the battle royale is the player health change. Alongside that, players also look at armor plates' quality of life updates. The changes are as follows:

Player Health

The base Player Health pool has been increased to 150 (from 100).

With complete Armor Plates, the combined total will equal 300.

Regen Delay increased to 7 seconds (from 5).

For the player health update, Activision has mentioned that the changes will apply across all Warzone 2 modes, including Ranked Play and DMZ.

Armor Plates (Quality of Life update)

Players will automatically pick up 9 Armor Plates - 3 in the active Loadout slot and two full stacks in the Backpack. Players will have to manually pick up more armor plates once the threshold has been reached.

Armor Box (Quality of Life)

Players will now receive a fixed number of 6 Armor Plates from Armor Boxes regardless of how many they already have.

Munitions Box (Quality of Life)

Players will now receive a fixed stack of Weapon ammo from Munitions Boxes regardless of how much they already have.

To clarify, Lethal and Tactical Equipment will still only Refill to the maximum the Player can hold in their active Loadout slots.

Vehicle Fuel

Gas Cans will now drain a percentage of total Gas while refueling a Vehicle.

You can now siphon Gas out of a Vehicle using a Gas Can.

Rather than catching fire when out of fuel, the Heavy Chopper will now drop out of the air.

The Quality of Life changes regarding the Armor and Munitions Box enhance the gameplay loop in Warzone 2. Before the Season 4 update, plates had to remember to drop their plates and ammo while filling them. That being said, you will now be awarded the maximum amount of plates and ammo regardless of your current number.

Alongside the gameplay changes, Warzone 2 Season 4 has brought several other updates that have affected the battle royale title's ranked and casual play. Fans are yet to discover all these changes as they progress through the season.

