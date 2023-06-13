How to unlock the Io operator in Warzone 2 and MW 2?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 4 is nearly here, with Infinity Ward set to kick off the season with a new map called Vondel for DMZ, Resurgence, and the limited-time Lockdown game modes. The upcoming update will also bring a new Io operator to the fold. This operator can be unlocked in MW2 and Warzone 2 once the players have met the essential criteria. While fans are excited about a new character addition in Modern Warfare 2, they are also curious to know how to unlock the operator.

Much like the past additions, the upcoming Io operator also has the potential to become a fan favorite coming into Warzone 2 and MW2.

How to acquire the Io operator in Warzone 2 Season 4?

Players can only use one method to unlock the Io operator in Warzone 2. You must purchase the Season 4 Blackcell battle pass with the upcoming update. This Blackcell battle pass system was introduced in Season 3, removing the standard bundle system. Although the basic BP bundle cost more than the Blackcell, it gave players an extra 25 pass tokens.

You must spend around $29.99 to purchase the Blackcell battle pass. Upon purchasing, Infinity Ward will give you access to the Io operator coming to WZ 2 and MW2 with Season 4. There is no other way to acquire the game's upcoming operator.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Available for Resurgence and DMZ, at launch and Battle Royale in-season Set your coordinates for Vondel - a brand-new mid-sized map coming to Call of Duty #Warzone Season 04 on June 14Available for Resurgence and DMZ, at launch and Battle Royale in-season Set your coordinates for Vondel - a brand-new mid-sized map coming to Call of Duty #Warzone Season 04 on June 14 📍Available for Resurgence and DMZ, at launch and Battle Royale in-season🎮 https://t.co/JeUQwhjyVq

The Blackcell battle pass will also give players access to several exclusive cosmetic items that cannot be acquired by other means. The Blackcell version allows players to acquire black and gold versions of newer and older Warzone operators.

Season 4's regular battle pass will also bring a brand-new Nitko operator. While Io is a highly anticipated operator on the Warzone roster, he can only be availed through Blackcell. Players who purchase the regular battle pass can enjoy Nitko in Season 4.

When does Warzone 2 Season 4 launch?

Warzone 2 Season 4 is set to step foot in the live servers on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 10 am PT / 12:00 pm CT / 10:30 pm IST. Players who have downloaded the game can enjoy the update for free as it goes live for both WZ 2 and MW2. Moreover, the update size for Season 4 will be around 13 GB, 25 GB, and 28 GB for PlayStation 4/5 & Xbox Series X/S and PC, respectively.

Season 4 is set to be one of the more prominent Call of Duty updates in the past months. Players hold a lot of expectations from the update with new operators and a map coming to the pool. However, what Infinity Ward has planned for the future of the fan-favorite battle royale and the multiplayer title is yet to be seen.

