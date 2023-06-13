Call of Duty BlackCell trailer for Warzone 2 and MW 2 Season 4 released: What's included, price, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2's Season 4 are right around the horizon, and the community expects some game-changing elements. Both titles will get a new Battle Pass with the new Season and a more premium edition called the BlackCell. The premium version will be expensive but will compensate for it with its intriguing additional content.

Call of Duty released an official trailer based on the BlackCell Battle Pass, revealing an exclusive Operator dubbed IO and a golden-themed weapon blueprint. The revealed contents will be covered in further detail in this article.

What will be included in Warzone 2's BlackCell in Season 4?

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Supercharge your Season 04 Battle Pass experience with BlackCell and unlock the mysterious and deadly Operator IO ⚛️ It's time to unleash the ultimate OperatorSupercharge your Season 04 Battle Pass experience with BlackCell and unlock the mysterious and deadly Operator IO ⚛️ It's time to unleash the ultimate Operator 🔥Supercharge your Season 04 Battle Pass experience with BlackCell and unlock the mysterious and deadly Operator IO ⚛️ https://t.co/f28MzV8q5h

The developers' premium offering, BlackCell, costs significantly more than the standard Battle Pass but comes with some unique and interesting content. Activision even confirmed that it boosts over 7000+ CoD points in its total value, so players will get a significant amount of content without emptying their pockets.

BlackCell will include all the content in the standard Battle Pass for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, plus extras like 25 Tier Skips, 14 Unique Rewards, and an exclusive Operator.

The 14 unique rewards will be in the form of 7 weapon blueprints and 7 operator skins. As mentioned earlier, the premium BP will have an exclusive Operator called IO, specially crafted with a black-golden theme and donning a golden mask and a black cloak.

Furthermore, after purchasing the BlackCell variant, players will receive 1,100 COD Points instantly.

What is the price of the BlackCell Battle Pass variant in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

The BlackCell Battle Pass will cost more than twice as much as the standard Battle Pass since it is positioned in the luxury category. The cost of the basic BP is 1,100 COD Points, which is equivalent to $9.99. The BlackCell version, on the other hand, will cost $29.99.

Although the variant is pricey, it is worthwhile since it offers exclusive benefits that can only be obtained by purchasing the BlackCell.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 will launch on June 14, 2023. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes