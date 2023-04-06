Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will receive a ton of new content with Season 3, including new maps, weapons, game modes, features, skins, quality-of-life improvements, and much more.

With the new season releasing on April 12, players will receive another way to unlock items and get exclusive rewards in both games. It goes without saying that none of these rewards will improve the player's gameplay, as neither game follows a pay-to-win model. However, BlackCell will fasten the process of unlocking upcoming weapons and attachments, giving those players an early advantage.

BlackCell will cost $29.99 for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players at Season 3 launch

Multiple exclusive awards will be granted to BlackCell buyers, improving their arsenal style considerably. This exclusive feature will also include items worth up to 7,000 COD Points, which would cost players more than $70 if bought individually. Players can buy BlackCell in the store for $29.99.

By purchasing BlackCell, players can access the entire Season 3 Battle Pass and get 20 Tier Skips (25 on PlayStation consoles). Buyers will also be awarded 1,100 COD Points instantly, which they can spend in the store. Once the Battle Pass is completed, up to 1,400 COD Points will also be awarded to the players.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



More intel on an upcoming MP map set under the cover of night



Plus, Resurgence is coming to Al Mazrah at launch and Plunder + Warzone Ranked Play coming later in season. Standby for all the details about Season 03 in the Roadmap tomorrow.More intel on an upcoming MP map set under the cover of nightPlus, Resurgence is coming to Al Mazrah at launch and Plunder + Warzone Ranked Play coming later in season. Standby for all the details about Season 03 in the Roadmap tomorrow.More intel on an upcoming MP map set under the cover of night 👀Plus, Resurgence is coming to Al Mazrah at launch and Plunder + Warzone Ranked Play coming later in season. https://t.co/kj1uWh2Vx5

Regarding exclusive items, buyers will get access to a BlackCell Operator, who is attired in an imposing animated Camo skin. They will also get a Pro-Tuned Weapon Blueprint, a Vehicle Skin, and a Finishing Move.

A full section of the Battle Pass in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will also be available to BlackCell buyers. This will run adjacent to the regular sectors and feature many exclusive items. Players who have purchased BlackCell will also have access to an alternate starting position in the Battle Pass.

According to the game's developers,

"A new way to dominate the Battle Pass AO by joining the ranks of the exclusive BlackCell."

Lastly, every Operator Skin in both games will have a BlackCell variant for buyers to unlock via the BlackCell-only Battle Pass section. In total, there will be 12 unique skins to unlock.

Season 3 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will be available on all platforms on April 12, 2023, at 10 am PT, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Poll : 0 votes