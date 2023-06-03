When does Warzone 2 Season 4 start? Release date, expected content, and a lot more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are currently in their third running season, which commenced on April 12, 2023. As each season has a two-month cycle, the fourth one is due to begin in the middle of June. It is expected to bring a lot of content, including the full release of Warzone Ranked, a battle royale map, new operators, weapons, quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, and more.

Ashika Island and Al Mazrah will see numerous changes as well. Furthermore, some overpowered weapons will likely get nerfed and underused weapons may receive buffs, resulting in a more challenging meta.

Warzone 2 Season 4 will likely go live on June 14

Although there have been no official announcements from Activision regarding the fourth season yet, players can expect a gameplay trailer to release on the official YouTube channel any day. The release date is speculated to be less than two weeks away.

Warzone 2 Season 3's battle pass is scheduled to run for 63 days and will expire on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. That is also when Season 4 is likely to go live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

However, there have been unforeseen delays even in case of major updates of this game. So, until the date is officially announced, you should take this information with a pinch of salt.

What can be expected from Season 4?

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



Vondel is set in the Netherlands and developed by Beenox. The new map will have “resurgence support to start.”



Via BREAKING: Season 04 of Modern Warfare II and Warzone launches on June 14th and will include the new Warzone map Vondel.Vondel is set in the Netherlands and developed by Beenox. The new map will have “resurgence support to start.”Via @charlieINTEL BREAKING: Season 04 of Modern Warfare II and Warzone launches on June 14th and will include the new Warzone map Vondel. Vondel is set in the Netherlands and developed by Beenox. The new map will have “resurgence support to start.” Via @charlieINTEL

A new resurgence map called "Vondel" is expected to release with Season 4. It will be bigger than Ashika Island but smaller than Al Mazrah. As per leaks, it is set in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the same place where Modern Warfare 2 mission Tradecraft was located.

The map will also likely have support for DMZ, but it may not be accessible at launch. It is also unconfirmed whether the map will replace Ashika Island or if it will join the rotation, allowing gamers to play whichever map they prefer.

Warzone 2.0 News @WarzoneCenter Nikto & Hadir are expected to release in S4 of MWII & Warzone 2 Nikto & Hadir are expected to release in S4 of MWII & Warzone 2 https://t.co/bYjObQ8Ptb

Two new operators are also set to be released with the new season, including "Nikto" who was first introduced to the Call of Duty universe with Modern Warfare (2019). He was added to the battle royale series in Season 1 of the predecessor and is set to make a return in Warzone 2 Season 4.

Hadir Karim, brother of Farah Karim, is also rumored to be added to Warzone 2 as a playable operator in the upcoming season. It is speculated that the two new characters will be enemies in the narrative, as Hadir was one of the antagonists of the 2019 title.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard Updates will include a refresh and reset like that of Season 02 in order to make room for new Mission sets and the new Upgrade [REDACTED].



Faction Mission progress will be reset in lieu of the new ability to earn Faction [CLASSIFIED]. Updates will include a refresh and reset like that of Season 02 in order to make room for new Mission sets and the new Upgrade [REDACTED].Faction Mission progress will be reset in lieu of the new ability to earn Faction [CLASSIFIED].

As scheduled and confirmed by the developers, Warzone 2 Season 4 will reset all players' DMZ progress. This was previously done at the beginning of Season 2 as well. This means players' inventories will be emptied, and all contraband, keys, mission items, and more will be reset so that there is space for all the new content being added to the DMZ mode next season.

Unlocked in-game items such as weapon blueprints, calling cards, emblems, and more will not be touched and remain in players' inventories. However, all Insured Weapon Slots will be reset.

Poll : 0 votes