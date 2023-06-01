Warzone 2 developers announce a new progression wipe for DMZ in Season 4 

In a recent announcement on Twitter, Warzone 2 developers Infinity Ward announced that there would be a new progression wipe for the DMZ mode in the upcoming Season 4. The Season 4 patch is expected to be launched on June 14, and the developers are slowly revealing more details about the upcoming major update.

The Season 3 patch of Warzone 2 has introduced a major overhaul to the DMZ mode, including new maps and mechanics. The Koschei Complex map, Barter System, new backpacks, and different types of armor have given players a lot to explore and experiment on.

But, despite that, popular DMZ streamers like Stodeh have expressed concern about the mode's replayability.

A new progression wipe means the developers will add new mechanics and major content to the mode. As such, let's look at what is expected from the DMZ Season 4 progression wipe.

What is included in the Season 4 progression wipe of Warzone 2 DMZ?

Earned rewards such as Blueprints, Skins, and Calling Cards will not be affected Contraband, key, and mission inventories will be emptiedInsured Weapon Slots will be reset as we introduce new ways to unlock themEarned rewards such as Blueprints, Skins, and Calling Cards will not be affected 🔑 Contraband, key, and mission inventories will be emptied 🔓 Insured Weapon Slots will be reset as we introduce new ways to unlock them ✔️ Earned rewards such as Blueprints, Skins, and Calling Cards will not be affected

According to the announcement post on the official Twitter page, the developers of Warzone 2 DMZ, Infinity Ward, will remove the progression of contraband weapons, keys, and missions from players' inventories. Insured Weapon Slots, which has never been adjusted in previous wipes, will also get a reset.

In the previous progression wipe during Season 2, the developers had wanted to reset the Insured Weapon Slots. But, due to community outrage, they abstained from implementing that decision.

However, for Season 4, they have announced that they will introduce new methods of unlocking Insured Weapon Slots. As such, the current Insured Weapon Slots will face a reset in the upcoming patch.

Faction Mission progress will be reset in lieu of the new ability to earn Faction [CLASSIFIED]. Updates will include a refresh and reset like that of Season 02 in order to make room for new Mission sets and the new Upgrade [REDACTED].Faction Mission progress will be reset in lieu of the new ability to earn Faction [CLASSIFIED].

Alongside these announcements, the developers have assured players that they won't lose any of the items they previously unlocked by completing faction missions. Thus, unlocked items like weapon blueprints, skins, emblems, and similar items will remain available to players in the upcoming patch.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard There are many exciting additions coming to DMZ in Season 04! 🧵 There are many exciting additions coming to DMZ in Season 04! 🧵

In addition to the progression wipe, Infinity Ward has promised to include new content to DMZ in the Warzone 2 Season 4 patch. Further details about the upcoming content will likely be revealed in their official blog post in the near future.

