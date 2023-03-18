Modern Warfare 2 gameplay guide: How to get Kastov-74u Beast Maker Weapon Blueprint in Season 2 Reloaded

Beast Maker is an interesting Weapon Blueprint for the Kastov-74u in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It's essentially a secret reward that can be obtained by playing the latest episode of Raid. This Blueprint offers a complete overhaul of the weapon by covering it in golden skin with captivating engravings, giving the Assault Rifle a truly premium look.

Season 2 Reloaded brought a host of new content for Modern Warfare 2, including new maps, weapons, game modes, and more. Apart from these intriguing additions, the update also introduced the second episode of Raid, where three players must fight AI combatants and solve puzzles to complete the mission.

This is a continuation of the game's campaign where players must take on the role of Price, Farah, and Gaz to uncover mysteries in Urzikstan, a fictional country in the game's universe.

A guide to getting the Beast Maker Weapon Blueprint in Modern Warfare 2

The Beast Maker is a hidden Weapon Blueprint in Episode 2 of Raid. Due to the complex puzzles that are involved in obtaining it, players can miss out on this weapon during their playthrough. It involves collecting three Key Cards from fallen enemies, which will be marked with the letters A, B, and C. It should be mentioned that only one player can carry a single Key Card at a time, which is why this requires all three players to work together to obtain the Blueprint.

Having said that, here's a step-by-step guide on how to find each Key Card and obtain the Beast Maker Weapon Blueprint for the Kastov-74u in Modern Warfare 2:

1) After launching the second episode of Raid when you spawn, you must proceed to climb up the ledges until you reach the hallway.

2) You must eliminate all enemies in this area and loot their bodies. One of them will drop Key Card A. Pick it up and continue moving forward.

3) Once you reach the Vent puzzle, some more enemies will appear on the other side. Eliminate them and complete the required puzzle to reach their bodies.

4) You must ask your teammates to look for Key Card B and have them pick it up.

Key Card B (Image via @GregFPS on YouTube)

5) You'll now have to use the zipline to move up and reach the second Vent puzzle. Once again, proceed to kill the AI combatants on the other side and complete the puzzle.

6) Look for the Key Card C from these eliminated enemies and ask your last teammate to pick it up.

7) Once you're done, move ahead and proceed to complete the third Vent puzzle.

8) Next, you must find the ladder and climb up. At the very top, you'll find a locked room.

You must use all three Key Cards (A, B, and C) to enter this locked room and make your way down the hall. At this location, you'll finally find the Beast Maker Weapon Blueprint.

Sliding the Key Cards (Image via @GregFPS on YouTube)

That's all there's to know about obtaining the Kastov-74u Beast Maker Weapon Blueprint in Modern Warfare 2. In general, this particular Blueprint looks stunning and the challenge involved in getting your hands on it makes it ever so rewarding.

Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are currently live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

