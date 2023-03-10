Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded to introduce Episode 2 of Raid in Spec Ops

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will introduce Episode 2 of Raid in the upcoming Season 2 Reloaded update. Previously, the Season 2 roadmap revealed that the second episode of Raid was scheduled to arrive during the season. However, no dates were revealed back then, leaving fans of the mode in the dark.

Thankfully, the dates and several intriguing insights into Episode 2 of Raid have been revealed through the official Call of Duty blog. A post that covered the Season 2 Reloaded content overview shared the numerous additions that will arrive in Modern Warfare 2 with the upcoming mid-season update.

Along with several other content mentioned therein, the blog went in-depth into the second episode of Raid and everything that fans can expect this time.

Everything that fans need to know about Episode 2 of Raid in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded

Raid was first introduced as part of Spec Ops in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded update. The mode continued the story from the campaign but in a trio co-op scenario. Players assumed the roles of Captain Price, Gaz, and Farah as they went on a mission to find their missing allies in Urzikstan.

Episode 1 of Raid follows this narrative, leading players to a dark and grim underground bunker. The objective involved infiltrating a highly classified facility and uncovering its secrets. It provided an intense experience, and the mode quickly became well-liked in the community.

The Season 2 Reloaded update will bring Episode 2 of Raid, which continues the story of Atomgrad (Episode 1).

**Minor spoilers ahead**

According to the official Call of Duty blog, the story for Episode 2 will involve Price, Gaz, and Farah stumbling upon the base of a ballistic missile. It is now their objective to identify and retrieve the payload attached to it. They must climb up the silo's interior and defeat enemy soldiers to accomplish this.

Rewards for completing Episode 2 of Raid

Like the first episode, Episode 2 will reward players with in-game items for completing the chapter. In the second episode, players can unlock the "Bad Boonie" Operator Skin for Captain Price, which can be used in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

In Season 2 Reloaded, players will no longer require Raid Assignments to play Episodes 1 and 2. It arrives with the Season 2 Reloaded update on March 15, 2023, along with other content such as new maps, game modes, weapons, in-game events, and more.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

