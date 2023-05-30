Warzone 2's latest leak hints at possible DMZ storyline for Season 4

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is currently in its third season, which was released last month and topped up by the Reloaded update on May 12. As the release date for the next season gets closer, the leaks and rumors start pouring through. Season 4 has no official release date yet, but is speculated to release mid-way through June. The DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) mode follows a storyline that is updated every season with new factions and enemies.

Consequently, the same has an effect on the AI of the maps as well as in-game events. The narrative for the upcoming season has been leaked by a reliable source.

Needless to say, nothing has been confirmed by the developers, so take the information in this article with a pinch of salt.

Warzone 2 Season 4 leaks suggest Shadow Company is to leave Ashika Island

Task Force Leakers 141 @TaskForceLeak5

Building 21 is owned by crown and is the source of the gas.

Laswell wants to partner with black mous

Laswell Wants spetnaz Documents from the Bio Bunker Delivered to phalanx

Shadow company leadership is prepping a boat to leave ashika asap #Season4 leaks DMZ Black Mous Intel

As per information datamined from the current files of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, the forthcoming season's DMZ story has been leaked. The leaks include voice lines from Ex-Legion Leader, Black Mous Leader, and Lasswell.

According to Task Force Leakers 141, the Shadow Company is preparing a boat and will leave Ashika Island by the start of next season. This means all the Shadow Company AI will be removed from the map, resulting in either no AI on the map or a new faction taking over.

Warzone 2's Building 21 will see a lot of action in the next season as, supposedly, it is the new gas source owned by the Crown faction. A plethora of unique missions will be available in Building 21 in the new season if the given information is true.

Furthermore, according to the leaker, the White Lotus faction is set to make an alliance with the Shadow Company, which may mean that new missions will be introduced to the White Lotus faction in relation to the Shadow Company, and the AI soldiers will swarm Building 21 as they are set to leave Ashika Island.

Season 4 is speculated to launch worldwide on June 14, as soon as the Season 3 battle pass expires. The major update will be available on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

