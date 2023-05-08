Fact check: Is Building 21 free to play in Warzone 2's DMZ?

Building 21 in Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ has become a popular topic of discussion among players. Based on a statement from Activision's support team, fans were misled to believe that Building 21 is limited to owners of Modern Warfare 2 only. However, that has been proven to be false, and the map remains free to play for all.

Building 21 is one of the many Exclusion Zones in DMZ. Unlike other areas such as Ashika Island and Al Mazrah, Building 21 takes place in a remote laboratory and provides players with a much more intense and thrilling experience. In fact, this Exclusion Zone is so special that it only becomes available in limited instances and requires a special key to access.

Everything that Warzone 2 fans need to know about the Building 21 controversy in DMZ

The Building 21 controversy pertains to a screenshot that has been making rounds on the internet. Recently due to a glitch, Building 21 became inaccessible for many. As a result, gamers took to the Activision support team to address the issue. But fans were shocked by the response of the support agent as they stated that the map would only be accessible to those who owned Modern Warfare 2. Following this development, numerous reputed sources picked up the news, leading to an uproar in the game's community.

As previously stated, Building 21 is a part of Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ, which is completely free for all players. Hence, when fans heard that the developers were not abiding by their commitment to keeping it free, it led to widespread criticism.

Thankfully, that is not the case. Building 21 is and will be free to play. Infinity Ward, the developers of Modern Warfare 2, recently posted an update on Twitter clarifying the issue. According to the post, due to an error, Building 21 mistakenly became a part of Modern Warfare 2's Multiplayer DLC pack. As a result, players were unable to access it.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard DMZ's Building 21 is intended to be free to play for all Warzone 2.0 Players. We have been tracking an issue that placed components of this particular map in a Multiplayer DLC pack, resulting in it being inaccessible for Players who do not own MWII. This will be addressed in… DMZ's Building 21 is intended to be free to play for all Warzone 2.0 Players. We have been tracking an issue that placed components of this particular map in a Multiplayer DLC pack, resulting in it being inaccessible for Players who do not own MWII. This will be addressed in… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚩 DMZ's Building 21 is intended to be free to play for all Warzone 2.0 Players. We have been tracking an issue that placed components of this particular map in a Multiplayer DLC pack, resulting in it being inaccessible for Players who do not own MWII. This will be addressed in… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Building 21 is a fan favorite in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 for the compact and intense gameplay it offers. Compared to other Exclusion Zones, it is known for its fast-paced action and unique design. Adding to its appeal is the fact that it only appears for a limited time and requires a special key to access.

This is all there is to know about the Building 21 controversy in Warzone 2's DMZ. Fans of the map who don't own Modern Warfare 2 need not worry if they are unable to access Building 21, as it will return shortly. Follow Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section for more exciting news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes