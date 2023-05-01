Revoked Building 21 access causes confusion among Warzone 2 DMZ players

Call of Duty Warzone 2 DMZ players have encountered a few disturbing problems while accessing the Building 21 map. Activision has not provided any direct announcements addressing this peculiar issue, while the developer’s Trello board states that the matter is under investigation. However, access to the map being cut off may be intentional and a content lock move from the publishers.

Building 21 became a signification part of the DMZ game mode as it arrived as the second expansion and featured higher difficulty and better loot. Restricting the player base from playing on the map may be a minor bug and be fixed within the next few hours.

Activision support hints that DMZ map locked behind paywall; Infinity Ward Trello Board shows otherwise

Activision introduced Warzone 2 and the DMZ mode as free-to-play games for the entire player base. Modern Warfare 2 remains purchasable on all supported platforms, similar to previous iterations. The most recent bug prevents some players from entering the Building 21 map.

The official Twitter page of @warzonetacmap recently posted an image that contained a screenshot of the email reply from Activision’s player support team. The reply stated that they understand that the player could not access the Building 21 map.

The support team proceeded to inform players in their reply that they will need to own or purchase Modern Warfare 2 to be able to get inside the second survival mode map. The email further stated that if the player wishes to participate only in the free-to-play modes, they will be limited to the regular survival modes.

Infiinty Ward Trello Board (Image via Trello.com)

Adding to the confusion, Infinity Ward updated the Trello Board and added in the issue that they are aware of an error that does not allow players to enter Building 21. While the exact error code or message was not included, the developers state that players affected by this issue will receive a notification from the game that a DLC pack is missing.

The Trello card has received the “Investigating” label and caused confusion as the community questions if the map being locked is a strategic step or just another bug.

