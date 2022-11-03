Modern Warfare 2 “Missing DLC Data Pack” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer experience hasn’t exactly been perfect. The latest franchise entry has dropped with a fair share of bugs and errors, most of which are yet to be addressed by Activision in patches and hotfix updates.

Errors and performance issues have often led to the shooter crashing across multiple systems. Sometimes, they even prevent players from booting up the game.

One example is the annoying “Missing DLC Data Pack” error. It occurs when the game fails to recognize some of the installed files and keeps sending a message saying players need to download the pack to be able to enjoy the game.

It’s one of the many bugs in the shooter that has no permanent fix. However, there are a few temporary workarounds that players can look into to resolve the issue.

Today’s guide will go over how players will be able to temporarily solve the “Missing DLC Data Pack” error in Modern Warfare 2.

Ways to fix the “Missing DLC Data Pack” error in Modern Warfare 2

The “Missing DLC Data Pack” error in modern Warfare 2 doesn’t exactly have a permanent fix. However, there are certain temporary workarounds that players can try out in order to fix it.

1) Fixing file integrity

One of the best ways for players to deal with this error is to make their way to the Battle.net and Steam client. They can then scan for file integrity after selecting Modern Warfare 2 and making their way to the options menu.

The clients will automatically start going through all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that are corrupted.

2) Re-installing the shooter

While this might seem like a rather drastic step, it could potentially fix the “Missing DLC Data Pack” error for some players.

Players can look to uninstall Modern Warfare 2 from the PC or console and then re-install it. Many in the Call of Duty community have stated that they were able to drastically reduce the occurrence of this error by re-installing the game.

3) Check for all available downloaded packs

To do this, console users can press the options button after highlighting Modern Warfare 2 on their Xbox or PlayStation 5. They can then make their way to the “Manage Game Content” option, where they will be able to reach the "Download Pack" section.

Here, users can go through all the additional download options. They can manually uninstall and then re-install them to root out the issue.

4) Changing the language in Battle.net

While this might look like a bizarre solution on the surface, it has worked for many players who launched Modern Warfare 2 through Battle.net. By going to the game’s options menu and then clicking on “Modify Install,” players will get the option to change the language.

For quite a few players, choosing Arabic, updating the client and the game, and then switching back to English resolved the issue.

5) Updating the game

Version mismatch can be one of the causes of the “Missing DLC Data Pack” issue in the shooter.

Hence, updating the game to the latest version by checking for newer patches can help solve the problem for both PC as well as console users.

