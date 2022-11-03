Modern Warfare 2 “Activision account could not be linked” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer dropped just a little under a week ago. While fans are having a great time in the latest franchise entry, there have been a significant number of issues in the title that are making the experience less than optimal.

Performance errors, bugs, and game crashes are all too common a complaint, and while most of these issues are not all that difficult to deal with, there are certain glitches that are making the shooter unplayable.

One such issue that many in the community are facing is the “Activision account could not be linked” error. When this occurs, you will not be able to log into the game, let alone queue up for a match.

This usually happens when there is a bug in the game files if the servers are facing an issue or if something went wrong with the linking process.

While there is no permanent fix to the problem, today’s guide will, however, go over some steps that will allow you to temporarily solve the “Activision account could not be linked” error in Modern Warfare 2.

Fixing the “Activision account could not be linked” error in Modern Warfare 2

As mentioned the “Activision account could not be linked” error in Modern Warfare 2 usually occurs when there is an issue with the linking process or if the game's servers are facing a problem.

Hence, to be able to fix it temporarily, here are a few things that you can do:

1) Check Modern Warfare 2 servers' status

The first thing you will need to do is to check if the title's servers are facing any problems or not. If they are down for maintenance or even suffering from an issue, it is more than likely to provide you with an error message that will state that the Activision account cannot be linked.

If the servers are actually down, then the best thing you can do is to wait for the developers to bring them back online.

2) Re-link your Activision account

If you head over to Activision's login page, you will be required to sign into your account. By clicking on your Profile in the top right corner of the screen, you will be required to select the Account Linking option.

There, you will need to see if your Activision profile is linked to your Steam as well as Battle.net accounts. If they are, you can go ahead and unlink them, and then start the linking process again.

Many in the community have mentioned that doing this has solved the issue for them.

3) Check file integrity

The next thing you can do to fix the “Activision account could not be linked” error in Modern Warfare 2 is to scan for file integrity and fix the ones that are corrupted.

It’s likely that there are issues with certain files in the installation directory. Hence, by going to the Battle.net and the Steam client, you will be able to start a “scan and fix” process for the shooter that will automatically replace all the files in the directory.

If you are still facing the “Activision account could not be linked” error in the game, you can wait for the developers to patch in a fix so that it can be resolved permanently.

