Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RTX 3060 laptop

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most significant installments in the long-running first-person video game series. The video game is now live and has risen to be a commercial success, raising US$ 800 million in its first three days.

The title is extremely well-optimized, and users with entry-level performance segment video cards can easily enjoy a decent experience. Any RTX 30 series or Radeon RX 6000 series video card is enough to play the game, including the RTX 3050.

Thus, it is no surprise that the RTX 3060 laptop GPU can play the game exceptionally well. Users can enjoy a high refresh rate experience in the title by tweaking some in-game settings.

How to get the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using an RTX 3060 laptop

Modern Warfare 2 can be played at a solid 100+ FPS on laptops that pack an RTX 3060 laptop GPU. However, users cannot expect to maximize the settings to achieve the sweet three-digit performance numbers.

The RTX 3060 mobile GPU also packs 6 GB of video memory, which falls short compared to the 2022 standards and requires playing Modern Warfare 2 in the highest possible settings.

Thus, gamers might have to sacrifice visual fidelity and rely on temporal upscaling technologies like AMD FSR or Nvidia DLSS to enjoy Modern Warfare 2 competitively.

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Screen Refresh Rate: Auto

Auto Display Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay) : Off

: Off V-Sync (Menus) : Off

: Off Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom

Custom Display Gamma : 2.2 (sRGB)

: 2.2 (sRGB) Constrain mouse to the game window: Off

Off Focused mode : Off

: Off HDR: On (if available)

Quality

Quality Presets : Custom

: Custom Render Resolution : 100

: 100 Upscaling / Sharpening: Nvidia DLSS at Quality

Nvidia DLSS at Quality Anti-Aliasing : Filmic SMAA T2X

: Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality : Normal

: Normal Video Memory Scale : 90

: 90 Texture Resolution : High

: High Texture Filter Anisotropic : High

: High Nearby Level of Detail : High

: High Distant Level of Detail : Normal

: Normal Clutter Draw Distance : Short

: Short Particle Quality : High

: High Particle Quality Level : High

: High Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality : Medium

: Medium Tesselation : Near

: Near Terrain Memory : Max

: Max On-Demand Texture Streaming : Off

: Off Streaming Quality : Low

: Low Volumetric Quality : Low

: Low Deferred Physics Quality : Low

: Low Water Caustics: On

On Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: Low

Low Spot Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Cache Spot Shadows : On

: On Spot Cache : High

: High Cache Sun Shadows : On

: On Particle Lighting : Normal

: Normal Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Screen Space Reflections : Normal

: Normal Weather Grid Volumes : On

: On Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On Depth of field : Off

: Off World motion blur : Off

: Off Weapon motion blur : Off

: Off Film grain: 0.00

View

Field of View : 110

: 110 ADS Field of View : Affected

: Affected Weapon Field of View : Default

: Default Vehicle Field of View : Default

: Default 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)

With the above settings applied, users can enjoy high framerates without sacrificing the visual fidelity aspect too much. The game has been optimized to run well on a range of hardware. Thus, most gamers will not have problems playing Modern Warfare 2 on an RTX 3060-powered laptop.

