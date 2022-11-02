Create

Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RTX 3060 laptop

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Nov 02, 2022 05:08 PM IST
A glimpse of the action-filled campaign of Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)
A glimpse of the action-filled campaign of Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most significant installments in the long-running first-person video game series. The video game is now live and has risen to be a commercial success, raising US$ 800 million in its first three days.

The title is extremely well-optimized, and users with entry-level performance segment video cards can easily enjoy a decent experience. Any RTX 30 series or Radeon RX 6000 series video card is enough to play the game, including the RTX 3050.

Thus, it is no surprise that the RTX 3060 laptop GPU can play the game exceptionally well. Users can enjoy a high refresh rate experience in the title by tweaking some in-game settings.

How to get the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using an RTX 3060 laptop

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a masterpiece. Also, the Post Credit Scene is a cherry on top. https://t.co/GIDtCjfGqR

Modern Warfare 2 can be played at a solid 100+ FPS on laptops that pack an RTX 3060 laptop GPU. However, users cannot expect to maximize the settings to achieve the sweet three-digit performance numbers.

The RTX 3060 mobile GPU also packs 6 GB of video memory, which falls short compared to the 2022 standards and requires playing Modern Warfare 2 in the highest possible settings.

Thus, gamers might have to sacrifice visual fidelity and rely on temporal upscaling technologies like AMD FSR or Nvidia DLSS to enjoy Modern Warfare 2 competitively.

Display

#CallofDuty Modern Warfare 2 breaks another record for Sony’s #PlayStation store Launch of all time for the series! 🎮👀🔥 @CallofDuty @PlayStation https://t.co/7fIcc2Qtj6
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
  • Display Monitor: Primary monitor
  • Screen Refresh Rate: Auto
  • Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Dynamic Resolution: Off
  • Aspect Ratio: Automatic
  • V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
  • V-Sync (Menus): Off
  • Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom
  • Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
  • Constrain mouse to the game window: Off
  • Focused mode: Off
  • HDR: On (if available)

Quality

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 just had the biggest launch in the history of the franchise making $800M in 3 days. Those are some insane numbers. Wernt people saying call of duty was dying a few weeks ago? So much for that. #CallofDuty #ModernWarfareII https://t.co/ICDPV81NpX
  • Quality Presets: Custom
  • Render Resolution: 100
  • Upscaling / Sharpening: Nvidia DLSS at Quality
  • Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
  • Anti-Aliasing Quality: Normal
  • Video Memory Scale: 90
  • Texture Resolution: High
  • Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
  • Nearby Level of Detail: High
  • Distant Level of Detail: Normal
  • Clutter Draw Distance: Short
  • Particle Quality: High
  • Particle Quality Level: High
  • Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
  • Shader Quality: Medium
  • Tesselation: Near
  • Terrain Memory: Max
  • On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
  • Streaming Quality: Low
  • Volumetric Quality: Low
  • Deferred Physics Quality: Low
  • Water Caustics: On
  • Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
  • Screen Space Shadows: Low
  • Spot Shadow Quality: Low
  • Cache Spot Shadows: On
  • Spot Cache: High
  • Cache Sun Shadows: On
  • Particle Lighting: Normal
  • Ambient Occlusion: Off
  • Screen Space Reflections: Normal
  • Weather Grid Volumes: On
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
  • Depth of field: Off
  • World motion blur: Off
  • Weapon motion blur: Off
  • Film grain: 0.00

View

"Ghost", Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022)#CallofDuty https://t.co/2Esoz26T8v
  • Field of View: 110
  • ADS Field of View: Affected
  • Weapon Field of View: Default
  • Vehicle Field of View: Default
  • 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)
  • 3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)

With the above settings applied, users can enjoy high framerates without sacrificing the visual fidelity aspect too much. The game has been optimized to run well on a range of hardware. Thus, most gamers will not have problems playing Modern Warfare 2 on an RTX 3060-powered laptop.

Quick Links

Edited by Srijan Sen
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...