Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RTX 3090

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the latest entry in the long-running first-person shooter video game series. The upcoming title continues the story of Task Force 141 from where 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare left off. The upcoming sequel's campaign mode is already available to those who pre-ordered it.
Due to the large number of players on the PC platform, the developers have optimized Modern Warfare 2 pretty well for Windows. The upcoming game runs great on any RTX 30 series hardware, from the RTX 3050 mobile GPUs, which are the weakest in the lineup, to the high-end RTX 3090 GPUs.
Nvidia markets the 3090 as an 8K capable graphics card. Although the GPU's performance at 7680 x 4320 is questionable, it can run Modern Warfare 2 rather well at UHD resolution. Fans can enjoy a solid gaming experience while playing the first-person shooter at 4K.
Getting the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using an RTX 3090
The RTX 3090 can easily max out the game at 4K without requiring upscaling technologies like Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR, accomplishing all of this while providing a steady 60+ FPS experience.
However, if users want to play the game competitively at 120+ FPS once the multiplayer and Warzone 2.0 roll out, they will have to rely on DLSS. Fortunately, even the Quality preset of DLSS with a few demanding settings dialed down is enough to push the game above the 120 FPS mark.
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Primary monitor
- Screen Refresh Rate: Auto
- Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Dynamic Resolution:
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Constrain mouse to game window: Off
- Focused mode: Off
- HDR: On
Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling / Sharpening: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Video Memory Scale: 90
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: Normal
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: High
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Tesselation: Near
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Streaming Quality: Medium
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred Physics Quality: Medium
- Water Caustics: On
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: Low
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: High
- Cache Sun Shadows: On
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Weather Grid Volumes: On
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of field: Off
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 110
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Default
- Vehicle Field of View: Default
- 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)
Modern Warfare 2 is one of the biggest projects in Call of Duty's history and their latest entry rightfully delivers in all aspects. The game will be fully launched this Friday and the pre-season will last until Warzone 2.0 drops later next month.
Reportedly, Activision has plenty of Modern Warfare 2 content planned out for the holiday season, and gamers with a shiny RTX 30 series-powered PC should be geared up to jump right into some enjoyable first-person shooter action at its best.