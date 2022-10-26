Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RTX 3090

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the latest entry in the long-running first-person shooter video game series. The upcoming title continues the story of Task Force 141 from where 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare left off. The upcoming sequel's campaign mode is already available to those who pre-ordered it.

Due to the large number of players on the PC platform, the developers have optimized Modern Warfare 2 pretty well for Windows. The upcoming game runs great on any RTX 30 series hardware, from the RTX 3050 mobile GPUs, which are the weakest in the lineup, to the high-end RTX 3090 GPUs.

Nvidia markets the 3090 as an 8K capable graphics card. Although the GPU's performance at 7680 x 4320 is questionable, it can run Modern Warfare 2 rather well at UHD resolution. Fans can enjoy a solid gaming experience while playing the first-person shooter at 4K.

Getting the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using an RTX 3090

The RTX 3090 can easily max out the game at 4K without requiring upscaling technologies like Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR, accomplishing all of this while providing a steady 60+ FPS experience.

However, if users want to play the game competitively at 120+ FPS once the multiplayer and Warzone 2.0 roll out, they will have to rely on DLSS. Fortunately, even the Quality preset of DLSS with a few demanding settings dialed down is enough to push the game above the 120 FPS mark.

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Screen Refresh Rate: Auto

Auto Display Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Dynamic Resolution:

Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay) : Off

: Off V-Sync (Menus) : Off

: Off Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom

Custom Display Gamma : 2.2 (sRGB)

: 2.2 (sRGB) Constrain mouse to game window: Off

Off Focused mode : Off

: Off HDR: On

Quality

Quality Presets : Custom

: Custom Render Resolution : 100

: 100 Upscaling / Sharpening: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing : Filmic SMAA T2X

: Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality : High

: High Video Memory Scale : 90

: 90 Texture Resolution : High

: High Texture Filter Anisotropic : High

: High Nearby Level of Detail : High

: High Distant Level of Detail : Normal

: Normal Clutter Draw Distance : Short

: Short Particle Quality : High

: High Particle Quality Level : High

: High Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality : Medium

: Medium Tesselation : Near

: Near Terrain Memory : Max

: Max On-Demand Texture Streaming : Off

: Off Streaming Quality : Medium

: Medium Volumetric Quality : Medium

: Medium Deferred Physics Quality : Medium

: Medium Water Caustics: On

On Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: Low

Low Spot Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Cache Spot Shadows : On

: On Spot Cache : High

: High Cache Sun Shadows : On

: On Particle Lighting : Normal

: Normal Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Screen Space Reflections : Normal

: Normal Weather Grid Volumes : On

: On Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On Depth of field : Off

: Off World motion blur : Off

: Off Weapon motion blur : Off

: Off Film grain: 0.00

View

Field of View : 110

: 110 ADS Field of View : Affected

: Affected Weapon Field of View : Default

: Default Vehicle Field of View : Default

: Default 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)

Modern Warfare 2 is one of the biggest projects in Call of Duty's history and their latest entry rightfully delivers in all aspects. The game will be fully launched this Friday and the pre-season will last until Warzone 2.0 drops later next month.

Reportedly, Activision has plenty of Modern Warfare 2 content planned out for the holiday season, and gamers with a shiny RTX 30 series-powered PC should be geared up to jump right into some enjoyable first-person shooter action at its best.

