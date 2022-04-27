5 best gaming laptops for Fortnite in 2022

With less than five weeks left of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, many new and returning players are grinding for this season's rewards.

And although Fortnite isn't the most demanding game to run, we need a decently spec'd machine to run it on competitive frame rates.

Factors to consider while purchasing laptop for games like Fortnite

1) CPU-GPU combo

The bare minimum you should get in 2022 is an i5 11th gen and preferably an RTX GPU (or AMD counterpart like the RX5600M). When it comes to RAM, most laptops come with 8 GB, but you can always slip in an extra eight gig stick.

2) Display

The display should also be given utmost priority since it's quite literally the window to our system. A gaming laptop must possess a high refresh rate panel (120 Hz or above) and at least a full HD display (1920x1080) with preferably 300+ nits (cd/m^2) of brightness.

Other factors to look for are decent color accuracy (~50% NTSC is pretty good for gaming) and minimal response time (anything <5ms GTG is good enough for 120hz).

3) Cooling and build quality

A good number of folks value specs over good cooling and build quality, especially when buying budget offerings. Inadequate cooling (and thermal throttling) will eventually bottleneck performance and damage its components over time.

It is also essential to buy a laptop with at least decent build quality as you will be physically interacting with your laptop day in and day out.

Five most handy laptop choices for Fortnite in 2022

5) HP Victus 16 ($868.00)

The HP Victus 16 is one of the most cost-efficient laptops with an RTX GPU inside (Image via HP)

The Victus 16 by HP is one of the best series of laptops you can buy today. This is a beauty of a beast with its muted black chassis and great specs inside.

It also happens to be one of the most cost-efficient laptops with an RTX GPU inside. The only letdown would be the 60 Hz panel, although the higher-priced versions have 144 Hz panels.

It can easily score way over the screen's refresh rate at Ultra Settings on Fortnite.

Specs

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600H

GPU: RTX 3050 4GB

RAM: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 16.1" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.5 lbs (2.5kg)

4) Lenovo Legion 5 15 ($989.99)

The Lenovo Legion 5's Lenovo Vantage Software is a great tool to fine-tune your laptop for the most optimum gaming performance (Image via Lenovo)

Legion 5 by Lenovo is pretty much the most popular gaming laptop right now. It has a slew of favorable reviews, and almost every tech YouTuber highly praises it.

Its highlight is the excellent thermal management (dubbed coolfront by Lenovo). The inbuilt Lenovo Vantage Software is a great tool to fine-tune your laptop for the most optimum gaming performance.

Also, the 4-zone RGB keyboard is a bonus. This beast can easily push beyond 120 FPS at competitive settings on Fortnite.

Specs

CPU: Ryzen 7 5800H

GPU: RTX 3050ti 4GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 120hz

Others: 4-zone RGB keyboard, Coodfront 3.0, 5.29 lbs (2.4kg)

3) Acer Nitro 5 AN5-17 ($1,049.99)

The Acer Nitro 5 AN5-17's large screen makes it easier for folks to spot loot and enemies in battle royales like Fortnite (Image via Amazon)

The Acer Nitro 5 AN5-17 and its 17.3' screen are boons for people who want more screen space to play with. The large screen makes it easier for folks to spot loot and enemies in battle royales like Fortnite.

The RTX 3050ti, along with the Intel Core i7 11th generation, can easily score 144+ FPS on games like Fortnite.

Specs

CPU: i7 11800H

GPU: RTX 3050ti 4GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 1 TB SSD

Screen: 17.3" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.95 lbs (2.7kg)

2) MSI Stealth 15M ($1,099.99)

The MSI Stealth 15M looks and feels premium (Image via Wallpaper Access)

The only thin and light laptop on this list, the Stealth 15M from MSI, weighing in at a mere 1.7 kgs, can punch way above its weight. This machine looks and feels premium with a dark silver chassis, RGB keyboard, and hive-like vents.

It is an excellent option for business and creative professionals who are also gamers. The RTX 3060 (even though a lower TGP version) is enough to get frame rates over the screen's refresh rate of 144 Hz.

Specs

CPU: i7 11375H

GPU: RTX 3060 6GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 3.73 lbs (1.7kg)

1) Acer Predator Helios 300 ($1,193.83)

Acer Predator Helios 300's efficient cooling and durable build quality makes this pretty much the best bang you can get for your buck (Image via Acer, Amazon)

One of the most recognizable lines of laptops, the Predator Helios 300 is a beast through and through.

Its efficient cooling and durable build quality make this pretty much the best bang you can get for your buck. Although you can go for the RTX 3080 version, the 3060 is more than enough to tear through Fortnite even with RTX on.

Specs

CPU: i7 11800H

GPU: RTX 3060 6GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 51 2GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.07 lbs (2.3kg)

Note: This listicle reflects the author's views and is sorted by performance — lowest to highest.

