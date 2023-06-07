All new operators coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4

The third season of Warzone 2 is about to wrap up, and several exciting additions have already been announced by Activision. As usual, the title is set to receive loads of brand-new content. Similar to every new season released in the past, fans can expect new operators to grace the virtual battlefields of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4.
Five new operators have been announced with the arrival of Season 4. Each operator has their own unique looks and backstories to add some flavor to their character.
Who are the new operators coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in Season 4?
1) Nikto
Fans of Nikto from the 2019 version of Modern Warfare will be delighted to know that he is making a comeback. The highly skilled Russian operator was last seen in the previous Modern Warfare and Warzone games and even made an appearance in Call of Duty: Mobile. Now, he is coming to Modern Warfare 2 and the current iteration of Warzone for you to unlock and play as.
Similar to his appearance in the previous game, Nikto wears a mask to conceal his disfigured face. He will be available at Season 4's launch and will most likely be unlockable through the battlepass.
2) Io
There is very little known about Io, the operator who will be joining Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in Season 4. Based on how this operator looks, it seems like they are extremely secretive due to the mask they are wearing that conceals any facial features.
Io will be available at Season 4's launch through the BlackCell Battle Pass bundle. If you want to unlock this mysterious operator, you will need to purchase this bundle.
3) Ana Vega
Ana Vega is another operator joining the game once Season 4 launches. According to her bio, her family traces its roots to Cuba. She enlisted in the military as a medic to follow in the footsteps of her parents. They both passed while serving in the military as paramedics.
Ana Vega will be available at launch and will need to be purchased as part of a bundle before you can use her as an operator.
4) Izanami or "Izzy"
Similar to Io, there isn't any information regarding Izanami. In fact, all we know is that her nickname is Izzy. Unlike Io, this operator makes no effort to hide her face.
Izzy will not be available immediately at launch and instead can be purchased as part of a bundle at some point during Season 4.
5) Butch
Butch is another mysterious operator, just like Io and Izzy. Not much is known about them as of now, not even their appearance. Players will simply need to wait for more news regarding this operator.
Butch will become available later in Season 4 through a bundle purchase.
These are all the new operators coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4. There will also be new maps and weapons in the new season.