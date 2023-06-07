How to unlock Nikto in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2?

Activision just turned the heat up for the Season 4 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. The developers announced a plethora of new features that are set to arrive once the new season goes live, and these features aren't limited to new skins and weapons. Once Season 4 goes live, players will be able to play on a brand new map, and an old operator from the previous title will make a return.

Despite being purely cosmetic in nature, operators have always played a pivotal role in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. Nikto is one of the few operators that will be seen in the new season, so here's how players can unlock him.

Can you unlock Nikto for free in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4?

When it comes to any operator in Call of Duty, there are two ways in which you can unlock them. You can either purchase their bundles, once they go live in the in-game item shop. Alternatively, you can unlock these operators by leveling up your battlepass.

In case of Nikto, you will be able to unlock him through the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 4 battlepass itself. Although the sector isn't mentioned, don't expect this operator to be available in the early stages of the battlepass. So technically you can unlock Nikto for free in the game, provided you've purchased the Season 4 battlepass.

Ths isn't the first time Nikto is being seen in the franchise. He was first seen in Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019), and was apparently working with the CIA. Fast forward to 2023, his allegiances have changed, and he's commanding his own unit as they take over Vondel.

Apart from Nikto, there are a couple of other operatives who will be seen in Warzone Season 4. Apart from him, there's just another operative who's equally mysterious. Known as Io, there's very little to no biographical information available with respect to this operator for now. More information should be available once the season goes live.

What else is new in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4?

Barring the operators, a brand new map is being added to the new season. Known as Vondel, this map will be added to the Resurgence pool for now. Once the season goes live, you will be able to access this map only in the DMZ and Resurgence modes.

Unlike Al Mazrah or Ashika Island, Vondel looks like a very compact map, with sudden bursts of open areas. From the looks of it, you will find yourself engaging in close quarters combat more often than not. so good luck out there soldier.

