Warzone 2 map Vondel gets early overview revealed: Expected release date, map size, and more

With Call of Duty: Warzone 2's fourth season on the way, leaks have also started to make rounds on social media. Various sources have pointed out that the upcoming map called "Vondel" will be set in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and will be the second location to feature the Resurgence game mode. Furthermore, as the next season will arrive later this month, the exact release date for the map can be estimated as well, to be in the middle of June.

An early overview of the "Sound of Vondel" song has shown players a small top-view of the map, revealing an urban area.

Is Warzone 2 getting a new map?

It has not yet been confirmed whether the upcoming map will be added to the battle royale title at the beginning of Season 4 or will players have to wait until the midseason update scheduled to arrive a month after the major one, which will be in July.

Moreover, it is still unclear whether the new map will replace Ashika Island or will be added to the map rotation, giving players a choice to step on any map. The developers will likely go with the latter as, at one point, even Warzone 1 had three maps.

The map is reportedly going to be bigger than Ashika Island but smaller than Al Mazrah in size. For reference, the former is fifteen times smaller than the latter. Various leaks have also suggested that the map will have a total of 12 POIs.

According to Warzone 2 leaks, Vondel will be added to DMZ during Season 4 as well as a new infiltration area that will contain its own set of missions for players to complete for exclusive rewards.

When is Warzone 2 map Vondel releasing?

An early release, seemingly by error, of "Sound of Vondel (Extended Mix)" by Oliver Heldens was added to a music playback website by a major label called Spinnin' Records. According to the data on the song's page, the release date for the same is set for June 12, likely when the gameplay trailer for Vondel will arrive.

If the gameplay trailer is to release, the map will clearly be a part of Warzone 2 Season 4 at launch, not with the Reloaded update. The fourth season is speculated to go live on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

