Warzone 2 leak provides more details on the upcoming Resurgence map

A brand new Call of Duty leak has surfaced in the community and hints at the next Resurgence map for Warzone 2. Since the game received such an inclusion last season, the arrival of another one is unexpected. However, a recent leak revealed major details regarding what's coming, and Activision might have a treat for fans in the coming days.

Trusted Call of Duty leaker TaskForceLeak offered the upcoming Resurgence map's name, along with a description as well as an unfinished image of it. However, the tweet got DMCA-ed because of publicizing unauthorized information. Fortunately for fans, the details that post presented can now be found online as well as below.

Warzone 2's next Resurgence map will reportedly be set in the Netherlands

Warzone 2.0 News @WarzoneCenter A new resurgence map set in the Netherlands called “Vondel” is expected to arrive along with the S04 update in Warzone 2. A new resurgence map set in the Netherlands called “Vondel” is expected to arrive along with the S04 update in Warzone 2. https://t.co/IZIdMwCsJa

According to TaskForceLeak, the brand new Resurgence map for Warzone 2 will be set in the Netherlands and will be called Vondel. While an image of it can't be provided here because of the copyright issue, here is everything to know about the leaked image of the rumored upcoming map.

The map appears to be a European suburb with a warm tone to it. Moreover, the posted image featured a residential area that veteran Call of Duty players might find similar to the Nuketown map. The map will also include a massive windmill and planted trees. These might make for great places to take cover and play the game slowly and steadily.

Activision is yet to announce the map or any information regarding it. However, depending on what's been unearthed by dataminers, players can expect it to be in WZ2 soon.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season 3 Reloaded is here, and this mid-season update offers a lot of content for players to explore. After a long wait, the franchise has finally introduced Ranked Play, and gamers will have to compete with each other to increase their ranks. This mode is already bringing back a lot of players. This begs the question: Could a new Resurgence map be the catalyst to the revival of WZ2?

