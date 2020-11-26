Nuketown is back in Black Ops Cold War and has players itching for it in the Zombies mode.

There is some good news and some bad news regarding Nuketown Zombies in Black Ops Cold War. The good news is that it is very possible to play a game of Zombies on Nuketown.

Black Ops Cold War has a mode that allows players to tackle the undead challenge on any of its multiplayer maps. The bad news is that it is only available for PlayStation players on PS4 or PS5 until November 2021.

How to play Nuketown Zombies in Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War players have received a variety of exclusive content in Black Ops Cold War. There is bonus XP, extra class slots, and even a completely new Zombies mode.

That exclusive Zombies mode is titled Onslaught. Currently, this is the only way to play Zombies outside of the Die Maschine map. PlayStation players can enter this Onslaught mode on Nuketown 84 immediately.

On a PlayStation system, navigate to the Zombies menu in Black Ops Cold War. The exclusive mode will be selectable under Zombies Onslaught. From there, simply select Nuketown 84 as the map and start slaying some Zombies.

Zombies Onslaught

Zombies Onslaught will be available to Black Ops Cold War players on Xbox and PC in November of 2021. PlayStation users will be the only ones with access to it for an entire year after release.

Onslaught is a two-player mode that can be played on any of the multiplayer maps. A Dark Aether Orb will keep the players confined to certain locations.

The objective is to defeat enough Zombies to power the Orb, causing it to move around the map. Survive enough waves of Zombies and there are special blueprints that can be earned.