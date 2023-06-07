Season three of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is coming to an end, while the game is being rebranded to just "Warzone." Season 4 is set to bring in a lot of content for this game and its DMZ mode. This includes a Resurgence map, limited-time mode, Central Hub, dynamic fog, weapons, Operators, and more. The developers recently released the roadmap for Season 4, highlighting all the new features coming to WZ2 while also showcasing more content that will be added during S4's mid-season update.

This article will mention all the changes coming to Warzone 2's DMZ mode in Season 4.

What is Central Hub in Warzone DMZ?

An overview of the fourth season has been offered by WZ2 developers on the official Call of Duty blog. It mentions a centralized hub called "Forward Operating Base" (FOB), a new feature that will be used for all communications, and Operator upgrades for DMZ. As this mode is receiving an overhaul, players will get a new way to manage their rewards and manage their equipment.

Players will be able to use their upgrades in four different categories in WZ2 S4:

Stash: A new way to store all keys and cash obtained after each infiltration.

Weapons Locker: This is where players will store their weapons, including insured and contraband armaments.

Bounty Board: Players will use this board to exfiltrate, store bartering recipes, and receive Buy Station discounts.

Communications Station: Through this feature, players will be able to start urgent missions.

Urgent missions are a new type of specific faction-requested tasks that are easier to complete and allow players to earn reputation for factions. By accomplishing these tasks, players can also unlock more story missions in DMZ.

With the new Warzone update, players will be able to stash their cash from each infiltration and store it in an out-of-game wallet. They can also start a new DMZ match with this wallet, giving them an advantage from the get-go.

Players will be able to keep track of their reputation with each faction in the FOB and also manage relevant objectives. A higher reputation will reward gamers with things like Insured slots, access to the out-of-game Wallet, as well as more Contraband Stash, Key Stash, and Wallet Capacity.

What is Dynamic Fog in Warzone DMZ?

As Warzone is receiving a new map with Season 4 called 'Vondel', DMZ is taking full advantage of this. During infiltration in Vondel, there is a small chance that the map will be fog-filled. This is also a possibility in the Resurgence game mode as well.

The typical weather of Vondel is sunny with a few clouds; however, sometimes, the map will be foggy in S4. When this happens, players will not be able to spot each other at long ranges, forcing everyone to alter their gameplay style completely. The fog will also have varying densities, sometimes making it difficult to spot enemies at medium range as well.

DMZ will get a new faction and more with Season 4

The full list of additions and changes coming to DMZ has not been revealed by the developers yet. However, according to them, more information regarding urgent missions, refreshed missions, and a new faction called "Phalanx" will be released via a DMZ Community Update on June 9. WZ2 developers had the following to say in this regard:

"Do not expect the new Boss [[REDACTED]], a vehicular [[REDACTED]], and Weapon Case Rewards such as [[REDACTED]] to be declassified until the start of Season 04."

Season 4 of Warzone goes live on June 14 on all platforms, including the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

