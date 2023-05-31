How to easily complete the "All's Fair" Mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) to players for the first time in November of last year, which is Activision's take on the extraction-shooter genre. It consists of the same maps and weapons as the battle royale game but adds a few distinctive mechanics and narrative features of its own that make it unique.

Season 3 Reloaded added a lot of content for DMZ, including a new area called Koschei Complex and several new missions. "All's Fair" is a Tier 5 mission of the Crown Faction that requires the player to complete three different tasks on different maps.

How to complete All's Fair Tier 5 mission in Warzone 2

Completing a DMZ mission awards players various rewards, including XP, contraband, and in-game cosmetics such as weapon blueprints, calling cards, emblems, and more. This particular tier 5 mission rewards players with 20,000 XP and Battle Face emblem, which cannot be earned any other way.

The tasks in this Warzone 2 mission include:

Kill the Bombmaker with a Claymore

Kill the Chemist with the M13B

Kill the Helo Commander from a Helicopter

The aforementioned tasks cannot be completed in one infiltration as it requires the player to go to Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. Before deploying to Ashika Island, equip a Claymore in the lethal section because it is a necessary item required to kill the Bombmaker.

The Bombmaker in Tsuki Castle (Image via Activision)

Next, after infiltrating Ashika Island, head to Tsuki Castle in the middle of the map and fight through all the hoards of AI enemies, defeat the Wheelson, and hack the security systems to enter the building from the main entrance. Continue fighting the AI soldiers and get to the top floor, where you will find the Bombmaker.

After coming across the Bombmaker, do not kill him; throw stun and flash grenades in his direction, run up to him while he is staggered, and plant a claymore next to him. This will cause the claymore to explode, killing him.

The second task requires the player to infiltrate Al Mazrah, but before deploying, equip the M13B in the insured slot so that should you fail, you will still have the necessary weapon.

As soon as you spawn in the Warzone 2 map, get into the nearest vehicle and reach the radiation zone, as marked in your tac-map. It could take a while to find the Chemist in the area as it is quite a large zone with several AI enemies; however, he is easy to spot as the character wears a bright yellow hazmat suit. Once you spot him, eliminate him with your M13B.

If you cannot find him, it is possible that other operators in the match could have already eliminated him, as the Chemist is part of various important missions. If so, you must join another DMZ match in Warzone 2.

Lastly, players must re-enter Al Mazrah to kill the Helo Commander from a Helicopter. To do this, infiltrate the map, grab an Intel Contract, and complete it, which will give the exact location of any boss on the map. You may have to do a couple of Intel Contracts before the Helo Commander boss is marked on your tac-map.

Once you know the exact location of the Warzone 2 boss, get into the closest helicopter from your location, fly to his area, and start shooting at the Helo Commander's helicopter. This could be challenging as taking down his vehicle requires a lot of bullets, and you may have to get down to refill a few times.

All you must ensure is that the last bullet that takes down the boss' helicopter is shot from inside another helicopter. Thus, you will complete the mission and earn 20,000 XP and a unique emblem in Warzone 2.

