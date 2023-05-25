5 best landing spots on Al Mazrah in Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Al Mazrah, the largest in the Warzone series, is a hybrid of numerous maps from the franchise. It accommodates all 150 players so that each participant has adequate time to gather enough loot before engaging in combat. There are several points of interest that offer high loots as well as hot drops.

The map has been present since the beginning, and players have become accustomed to it. However, many find it challenging to choose where to land to get an advantage over their opponents. They need not worry any longer as the following article will list out the best locations one can drop in Al Mazrah.

Which are the top landing locations on Al Mazrah in Warzone 2?

Al Mazrah has always been a fantastic map that incorporates a variety of environmental features, such as buildings, deserts, water bodies, varying terrains, and more. Furthermore, the addition of Ranked Play has caused players to alter their tactics and strategies, as early elimination will result in a significant loss of Skill Rating.

The community is experimenting with numerous new approaches, and the top places change depending on their playstyles. However, some remain the greatest for looting, delivering fantastic vantage points, and more. The following is a comprehensive list of the finest sites to deploy while playing casual or ranked mode.

1) Zaya Observatory

Zaya Observatory location in Warzone 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Zaya Observatory is located at the center and is a recreation of the Dome map from Modern Warfare 3. It is undeniably a hotspot as it is brimming with loot. The observatory features several little chambers and offers the highest vantage point on Warzone 2's Al Mazrah. So if you survive the opening skirmishes, it becomes the ideal vantage position from where to collect a ton of kills, cash, and loot.

Furthermore, if you can manage snipers well, you can easily get picks. However, bear in mind that the opening engagements can get quite intense, and your odds of survival might become very low even if you have superb aim and fantastic teammates.

2) Sarrif Bay

Sarrif Bay location (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sarrif Bay is situated at the very bottom of Warzone 2's Al Mazrah. If you want a lot of loot but not a lot of foes, this is the place to go. The region is bordered by water and has several buildings to loot around. Once you've gathered all of the necessary goods, you can pick out enemies and even wander around other surrounding areas. You'll even be able to get inside the circle and fight your way through.

This area is perfect for ranked matches since you can confidently scavenge about and fight when you're absolutely ready. This increases your chances of receiving better Skill Ratings and ranking higher.

3) Zarqwa Hydroelectric

Zarqwa Hydroelectric location (Image via Sportskeeda)

Zarqwa Hydroelectric is located at the map's center. It is a massive POI with a lot of enemies, and if you are looking for an increased number of kills, this is the place to be.

The POI is spread out over a broad area with numerous structures to loot around. So, upon landing, choose a location with fewer enemies. If you become familiar with the layout, you will be able to easily obtain picks and even avoid fights by taking refuge behind various buildings.

Since the location is in the middle, you can stay there for most of the game. Even in Warzone 2's ranked matches. The location will provide you with everything you require without placing yourself at risk.

4) Mawizeh Marshlands

Mawizeh Marshlands location (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mawizeh Marshlands is situated to the south of Warzone 2's Al Mazrah City and is a peaceful location with few opponents. This is the place to start if you want a slow-paced contest. You will have ample time to gather all of the necessary equipment and cash without having to run around to get to the circle.

The site is not as popular as other areas, but it has everything you need to reach the top of a match. As a result, this location is also perfect for ranked matches. You might even be able to use the water bodies as cover so you can sneak up on adversaries or flee from a battle.

5) Al Mazrah Airport

Al Mazrah Airport location (Image via Sportskeeda)

Finally, one of the most well-known locations for opponents to drop in is Warzone 2's Al Mazrah airport. It is a recreation of the fan-favorite map Terminal, which is based on the campaign mission No Russia from Modern Warfare 2 (2009).

The area is famed not for its high kills, but because two helicopters spawn in the vicinity, and once you have cleared the area you will be able to get into a chopper and fly anywhere on the map, wreaking havoc from above. To keep the pace up, you'll be able to rush opponents and join in continuous battles.

The places listed above are the best that one can opt for on Warzone 2's Al Mazrah map.

