Warzone 2 player hits jaw-dropping 1,300-meter shot using sniper rifle

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a massive map named Al Mazrah, which has multiple points of Interest strewn around the map. Moreover, this title brought back one-shot snipers, allowing players to take advantage of the map's huge expanse by engaging in distance combat and dropping adversaries with a single bullet. Because of this inclusion, one player known on Reddit as Virtual Projectile managed to create history by downing an opponent from a distance of over 1,300 meters.

Al Mazrah offers different environments, which include varied terrains, vast desert regions, buildings, water bodies, and more. This map is the largest in Warzone's era, and Virtual Projectile seems to be taking its full advantage.

A Warzone 2 player made a crazy shot from 1,300 meters distance that eliminated a foe

Warzone 2's community is in amazement after discovering that a player was able to land the shot with the MCPR-300 sniper rifle, taking an adversary down from over 1,300 meters away.

The gamer shared a clip of their insane shot on the CODWarzone subreddit with the caption, "World Record(?) 1,307.49M Headshot," as proof of this incredible achievement.

The clip starts in the middle of the battle when Virtual Projectile notices an opponent named BulletMagnet27 standing at the Zaya Observatory POI, 1,302.7 meters away from him. However, with some projectile calculations, they fire an amazing shot that downs the foe. The individual then fires two more shots before taking their enemy out with a headshot.

Community reaction (Image via Reddit)

Many users congratulated the player in the comment section, while others made jokes about how they, too, had "hit" foes from that distance. Some even claimed that the game is broken since the animation doesn't play from that far.

Community reaction (image via Reddit)

Users are perplexed, claiming that there must be an error because the Raptor FVM40 Optic is not designed to provide full visibility beyond 800 meters, and players do not render when they are beyond that distance.

Regardless of what everyone says, the player managed to create a record, clip the video, and inscribe their name in WZ2 history.

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is live and available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes