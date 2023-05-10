Warzone 2 Ranked Play: Skill Divisions and Skill Rating system explained 

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is set to add a lot of content to the game, including a new DMZ map, fresh weapons, unique modes, a few quality-of-life features, and more. This update is also bringing a highly anticipated mode that will considerably increase the competitiveness in Battle Royale matches, as every game a gamer plays will have more at stake.

The inclusion in question is a beta version of Warzone 2's Ranked Play, which will be released with the Reloaded update. The full launch is planned for Season 4, which is coming in June. The beta version will feature various gameplay restrictions and allow developers to gather vital feedback as well as data for Ranked Play. Fortunately, the full details for how the Skill Rating and Divisions will work have been revealed.

How will Warzone 2 Ranked mode work?

Skill Rating breakdown

All players will start Ranked mode from Bronze I - 0 SR (Skill Rating) and earn SR based on match performance, which is rewarded after taking into account kills, assists, and how long a gamer has outlasted other squads. Both eliminations and assists will provide an equal amount of SR, and teammates will also receive ratings for kills they haven't contributed towards. Furthermore, the SR each elimination gets is adjusted throughout each match:

21+ squads remaining: +5 SR per kill/assist, +2 SR per teammate kill

3-20 Squads remaining: +7 SR per kill/assist, +3 SR per teammate kill

1-3 Squads remaining: +15 SR per kill/assist, +7 SR per teammate kill

At the end of each Warzone 2 Ranked match, or when the player's full squad is eliminated, they will earn SR. Players will be able to track their ratings via an in-game tracker that will also be visible while alive or spectating teammates. The final earned Skill Rating will be shown in the AAR (After Action Report). You can earn the following based on which position your squad ended a game:

Top 40: +5 SR

Top 30: +10 SR

Top 20: +20 SR

Top 10: +30 SR

Top 5: +45 SR

3rd: +60 SR

2nd: +80 SR

1st: +100 SR

There is a Deployment Fee that is deducted from each player's total SR at the beginning of each match in Warzone 2 Ranked. One must earn more Skill Ratings during a game than the amount they paid prior to its start to advance toward the next Skill Division. The higher a player's division is, the more the deployment fees will be. Here's a breakdown for the latter:

Bronze I-III: No Deployment Fee

Silver I: -10 SR

Silver II: -14 SR

Silver III: -18 SR

Gold I: -23 SR

Gold II: -28 SR

Gold III: -33 SR

Platinum I: -39 SR

Platinum II: -45 SR

Platinum III: -51 SR

Diamond I: -58 SR

Diamond II: -65 SR

Diamond III: -72 SR

Crimson I: -80 SR

Crimson II: -90 SR

Crimson III: -100 SR

Iridescent: -110 SR + 10 SR for every 500 SR above 10,000, up to a max Deployment Fee of -210 SR.

Skill Division breakdown

Call of Duty @CallofDuty From a vision to reality, here's how Warzone Ranked Play (Beta) came to life 🥇 From a vision to reality, here's how Warzone Ranked Play (Beta) came to life 🥇 https://t.co/qCUwuwUPqt

To progress through Warzone 2's eight Skill Divisions, players will have to reach SR milestones. Players' Rank Icon will change color and material as per their Skill Division, and at the end of each season, Bronze through Crimson players will start in Tier 1 of the previous division, whereas Iridescent and Top 250 players will start in Diamond I. The required SR for each division is:

Bronze - Starting Division

Silver -- 900 SR

Gold - 2,100 SR

Platinum - 3,600 SR

Diamond - 5,400 SR

Crimson - 7,500 SR

Iridescent - 10,000 SR

Top 250 - 10,000+ SR

The top 250 players in the world will appear on an in-game leaderboard that will be viewable by all Warzone 2 gamers via the Ranked lobby; it'll be active from the first day of each season. To reach this board, one will have to surpass 10,000 SR, and only the top 250 individuals will be displayed.

Ruleset and overview

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone BREAKING: Warzone 2 ranked play overview BREAKING: Warzone 2 ranked play overview 🚨 BREAKING: Warzone 2 ranked play overview 🚨 https://t.co/mx6AIW3hU9

The Season 3 Reloaded patch notes have been released, which have revealed various details regarding the Ranked mode. First, only players who have reached level 45 in the game will get access to it. As the leveling system between Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is shared, gamers can also level up by playing multiplayer game modes.

The next factor to keep in mind is that Ranked mode will only consist of one squad size — which is trios — with a maximum of 150 players in a match. Moreover, this inclusion will only be playable in Al Mazrah and not on Ashika Island. The ruleset in the competitive mode will also differ from what applies to regular battle royale matches.

The new rules disable various gameplay mechanics and items, including Gulag Entry Kit, Redeploy Pack, Squad Assimilation, Multi-circles, as well as Riot Shield. In-game events have also been taken out, including Fire Sale, Jailbreak, and Restock. The disabled vehicles are turreted land vehicles, turreted water vehicles, and the Heavy Chopper.

Warzone 2 Ranked will be launched with Season 3 Reloaded on May 10, 2023, and will be available on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes