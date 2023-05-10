Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded patch notes: Ranked Play, new DMZ map, gameplay updates, and more

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded patch is now live, and players can look forward to a ton of new content that has arrived with the latest update. However, fresh gameplay features are not the only things that fans will be able to enjoy as there are a great number of balance changes that have made their way to multiple aspects of the title.

Some of the biggest highlights of the patch are the new Ranked Play along with a fresh DMZ map, which had made Season 3 Reloaded one of the most anticipated updates in Warzone 2.

Fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can browse through Call of Duty’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded patch notes

1) Global Changes

Events

Season 03 Reloaded Camo Challenge

Our seasonal event is a follow-up to the popular camo challenges we had in Season 02. Complete one weapon category challenge to unlock a new camouflage for every weapon in that category.

Complete all ten to earn another new camo for every weapon category, plus a special Weapon Charm that shows you mastered the Reloaded Trophy Hunt.

The challenges for this event include:

Assault Rifles: Get 250 Operator Kills

Battle Rifles: Get 30 Headshot Operator Kills

SMGs: Get 3 Operator Kills Without Dying 30 times

Shotguns - Get 30 Hipfire Operator Kills

LMGs: Get 50 Operator Kills While Mounted

Marksman Rifles: Get 25 Longshot Operator Kills

Sniper Rifles - Get 30 Longshot Operator Kills

Handguns: Get 50 Operator Kills

Launcher - Get 40 Operator Kills

Trophy Hunt Update

We hope you enjoyed our Trophy Hunt event! While Players can no longer actively earn trophies/tokens, they can still spend them on rewards in the in-game Events tab.

Maps

New Map

Alboran Hatchery (6v6)

A medium-sized core Map experience set on a remote facility in Spain

Get all the intel in our dedicated map blog.

General

Calling Cards

Improved the user experience while navigating through Calling Cards challenge menu

See your favorites, tracked and owned items

View calling cards from a specific game mode

Preview Mastery cards from a specific season

Gameplay

General

A challenge to unlock the Cronen Squall’s Sakin ZX Grip has been added

A challenge to unlock Underbarrel Drill Charge Attachments for the Kastov 762, STB 556, and TAQ-56 has been added

Hybrid Optics no longer glint while in their low-magnification alt modes

Tracer effects can now be applied through the Attachment Skin customization menu

Damage Feedback Visibility

Cleared out center of red HUD overlay

Reduced overall alpha of red HUD overlay

Reduced saturation of vision set flash

Reduced distortion amount

Reduced handheld camera noise on bullet damage

Movement

Camera movement while walking and sprinting has been reduced

Weapon Raise delay following parachute landing decreased by 30%

Initial Sliding acceleration increased by 6%

The height threshold for single-handed Mantling has been increased, allowing for more aggressive traversal

Weapons

New Weapons

FTAC Siege: Handgun

Designed to be compact and maneuverable, this machine pistol has a jaw-dropping fire rate and rapid swap speed. A trusted secondary for up-close engagements.

Acquirable via in-game Challenge: 50 Hip Fire Operator kills with Handguns

GS Magna: Handgun

This fully automatic .50 GS boasts enough power to put an end to anyone foolish enough to cross your path. Hold down the trigger and let this .50 Cal speak for itself.

Acquirable via in-game Challenge: 30 Headshot Operator kills with the .50 GS

2) Warzone 2.0

Maps

Updates

Al Mazrah

A sandstorm spotted on the outskirts of Al Mazrah is headed towards Al Mazrah City.

Operators should expect reduced visibility in the area.

The visual obfuscation effects of the Sandstorm have been heavily reduced in Ranked Play.*

Additional loot spawn locations have been added to the Oasis area in the Northwest section of the map.

Gameplay

Adjustments

All Maps | All Modes

UAV

UAV pings will now only emit from the Player who activated the Killstreak.

If the Player who activated the UAV is killed, the UAV will finish.

Using 3 UAVs will still upgrade the signal into an Advanced UAV.

Mortar Strike

The amount of missiles dropped during Mortar Strike has been decreased by 25%.

Obstructed Pings

Disabled the the ability to ping enemies through smoke or water.

Ashika Island | All Modes

Buy Stations

Added more possible Buy Station locations.

Quality of Life changes

Ping Visible to Spectators

Eliminated Players who are spectating a live Player will now be able to see the live Players’ pings.

Party Queue Interruptions

Players that will no longer be interrupted while navigating most menus when the Party Leader queues for a match.

Ammo Cache Elevation

Up and down arrows have been added to the minimap to help Players locate Ammo Caches.

Buy Station Item Selection

The selection cursor will now default to always starting on the “Gear” option.

Buy Station Loadout Name

Players will now see Custom Loadout names while navigating the Buy Station to purchase a Weapon.

Compass Ping Squad Number

Players Ping icons on the Compass will now appear with their respective Squad Member number.

Killstreak Tablet Icon

The lootable Killstreak tablet on the ground will now have an icon indicating the type of Killstreak it activates.

Contract Icon Visibility

While Players have an active Contract, they will now be able to see other Contracts on the Tac Map as grayed-out icons.

Proximity Chat Temporary Mute

Players will no longer hear Proximity Chat while loading into a match.

Relevant Ammo Automatic Pickup

Players will now automatically pick up Ammunition to start an initial stack in the Backpack that is compatible with both the currently equipped and stowed Weapons in the active Loadout Slots.

Oxygen Level Meter

Players will now see a curved, gray bar appear towards the center of their UI that indicates remaining oxygen levels.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused some Contract Phones to spawn inside of inaccessible areas.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to bypass the cost of interacting with UAV Tower.

Fixed an issue where refueling the Heavy Chopper again while it had a different skin than the one selected would cause physics problems.

Fixed an issue where the Heavy Chopper fuel sometimes disappeared before anyone had time to reach it.

Fixed an issue where the UTV was able to float indefinitely in certain parts of rivers.

Maps

Al Mazrah

Reviving downed Players while on a train is more consistent

Fixed portalling issues

Fixed player collision/navigation issues

Fixed collision issues that allowed Players to enter inaccessible areas without a key

Fixed vehicle collision/navigation issues

Fixed rare lighting issue

Fixed bullet collision issues

3) Battle Royale

Modes

Al Mazrah

Ranked Play New Mode!

For those who want to prove they are the greatest Battle Royale player out there, or for those who are considering the long road to a World Series of Warzone™ title, Ranked Play is finally here!

For a full breakdown of Ranked Play including the match ruleset, SR system breakdown, tiered and seasonal rewards, and more, check out the dedicated Ranked Play section below.

The Warzone Ranked Play Season 03 (BETA) is moments away for all players who have reached Level 45.

Play competitive 150 Player Battle Royale Trios matches using competitive settings developed by Treyarch, Raven Software, and Infinity Ward. Moving forward, Players can expect 1:1 synchronized settings between Ranked Play and World Series of Warzone.

Ultimately, the goal with Ranked Play is to deliver a competitive and fair system of play, all while striving to ensure a consistent experience across all Battle Royale modes. To achieve this, the Ranked Play (BETA) is launching with initial gameplay restrictions in order to gather crucial feedback and data for the full launch of Ranked Play in Season 04, and beyond.

Match Ruleset

Map

Al Mazrah

The visual obfuscation effects of the Sandstorm have been heavily reduced in Ranked Play.*

Mode

Battle Royale

Squad Size

Trios

Max Player Count

150

General Gameplay

Disabled

Gulag Entry Kit

Redeploy Pack

Squad Assimilation

Multi-Circles

Adjusted

Spawn Protection

Reduced to 2.5 seconds, down from 10 seconds in standard Battle Royale

Weapons/Equipment

Disabled

Riot Shield

Events

Disabled

Fire Sale

Jailbreak

Restock

Vehicles

Disabled

Turreted Land Vehicles

Turreted Water Vehicles

Heavy Chopper

SR (Skill Rating) & Divisions

Test yourself against your peers and track that progress with a visible SR (Skill Rating) that determines your place across 8 Skill Divisions.

All players begin our first Competitive Season in Bronze I with 0 SR.

Players earn SR based on match performance, with SR awarded for Kills, Assists, and outlasting other Squads.

Breakdown: Earning SR

Kills and Assists

Players gain SR over the course of each match each time they get a Kill or assist, with Kills and assists being treated equally to encourage teamwork between Squadmates.

Players will also receive some SR each time a Squadmate gets a Kill, even if they don’t contribute to the Kill.

To reward high-stakes Kills late in the game, SR increases over the course of each match based on the number of Squads left alive:

21+ Squads Remaining: +5 SR per Kill/Assist, +2 SR per Squadmate Kill

3 - 20 Squads Remaining: +7 SR per Kill/Assist, +3 SR per Squadmate Kill

1-3 Squads Remaining: +15 SR per Kill/Assist, +7 SR per Squadmate Kill

Final Placements

Additionally, players earn SR based on final placement at the end of the match:

Top 40: +5 SR

Top 30: +10 SR

Top 20: +20 SR

Top 10: +30 SR

Top 5: +45 SR

3rd: +60 SR

2nd: +80 SR

1st: +100 SR

Player’s will see this SR added throughout a match. Reach Top 40 and you’ll gain 5 SR. Reach Top 30 and you will see another 5 SR for a total of 10 SR.

SR Tracker

Players will be able to see and track SR earned via Kills, Asists, Unassisted Squadmate Kills, and Placements on a visible tracker in-game.

The SR Tracker will be visible while alive or spectating a Squadmate and will always display your own SR for the current match.

If your team is eliminated, the SR Tracker will be hidden when spectating an Enemy Squad, and your final earned SR will be shown in the After Action Report.

Breakdown: Deployment Fees

At the beginning of each match, a Deployment Fee is deducted from each player’s current SR total.

The higher the player’s Skill Division & Tier, the higher the Deployment Fee. This ensures that each division has increasing performance expectations and player’s must exceed those expectations to progress.

Players must earn this amount of SR in the following game if they wish to advance towards the next Skill Division or Tier. Failing to earn back the Deployment Fee will result in players losing SR for the match.

Bronze I-III: No Deployment Fee

Silver I: -10 SR

Silver II: -14 SR

Silver III: -18 SR

Gold I: -23 SR

Gold II: -28 SR

Gold III: -33 SR

Platinum I: -39 SR

Platinum II: -45 SR

Platinum III: -51 SR

Diamond I: -58 SR

Diamond II: -65 SR

Diamond III: -72 SR

Crimson I: -80 SR

Crimson II: -90 SR

Crimson III: -100 SR

Iridescent: -110 SR + 10 SR every 500 SR above 10,000, up to a max Deployment Fee of -210 SR.

Players can progress through eight Skill Divisions by reaching SR milestones:

Bronze – Starting Division

Silver – 900 SR

Gold – 2,100 SR

Platinum – 3,600 SR

Diamond – 5,400 SR

Crimson – 7,500 SR

Iridescent – 10,000 SR

Top 250 – 10,000+ SR

Division Tiers: All Divisions except for Iridescent and Top 250 have 3 Tiers - Tier I, Tier II & Tier III. Climb into higher Tiers as you advance your way through each Division.

Show Off Your Skill: It’s easy to see which Division someone is in in Warzone Ranked Play. Your entire Rank Icon will change color and material depending on your current Skill Division. Your current Tier is also prominently shown in the center of your Rank icon.

End of Season Skill Setback: At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season:

Bronze through Crimson players start in Tier I of the Skill Division below where they finished in the previous season.

Iridescent and Top 250 players will start in Diamond I.

Top 250 Leaderboard & Division

The Top 250 Division drops into Warzone, ranking the top 250 Ranked Play players in the world on an in-game Leaderboard that all players can view from within the Warzone Ranked Play lobby.

The Top 250 will be active from Day 1 of each Season.

Players will qualify for the Top 250 and appear on the Leaderboard as they surpass 10,000+ SR. The top 250 players with the highest SR above 10,000 will remain on the board and compete for 1st place over the remainder of the Season.

Ultimate Bragging Rights: In addition to new Rank and Seasonal Rewards in Warzone 2, the #1 Ranked Play player will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem at the end of each Season.

Ranks & Rewards

Warzone Ranked Play joins Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Ranked Play to deliver the most rewarding competitive Call of Duty experience ever, with a variety of valuable rewards available to players at launch and Season after Season.

Unlocked Rewards can be used in Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0. Unlock what the mode has to offer to show off your Rank and Skill wherever you play.

Ranks & Rank Rewards

Separate from the player’s SR and Skill Division is Rank. Rank persists across Seasons to celebrate the player’s journey across their Ranked Play career.

All players start at Rank 1 and can progress to Rank 50.

Players increase their Rank by earning Stars. Each match has the ability to award three (3) Stars dependent on match placement. Earn enough Stars to reach the next Rank.

Stars awarded by Placement:

Top 25: 1 Star

Top 10: 2 Stars

1st Place: 3 Stars

Every 5 Ranks players will progress their Rank icon and unlock a set of Rank rewards:

Rank 5: ‘Ranked and Reckless’ Vehicle Skin for use with the GMC Hummer EV.

‘Ranked and Reckless’ Vehicle Skin for use with the GMC Hummer EV. Rank 10: ‘Good Sweat’ Emblem

‘Good Sweat’ Emblem Rank 15: ‘Lost Full’ Sticker

‘Lost Full’ Sticker Rank 20: ‘Bot Collector’ Weapon Charm

‘Bot Collector’ Weapon Charm Rank 25: ‘Hot Drop’ Animated Emblem

‘Hot Drop’ Animated Emblem Rank 30: ‘Ranked Play Win Tracker’ Gun Screen that displays the player’s lifetime Warzone Ranked Play win total.

‘Ranked Play Win Tracker’ Gun Screen that displays the player’s lifetime Warzone Ranked Play win total. Rank 35: ‘Bot Patrol’ Sticker

‘Bot Patrol’ Sticker Rank 40: ‘Ranked Demon’ Large Decal

‘Ranked Demon’ Large Decal Rank 45: ‘Frying’ Weapon Charm

‘Frying’ Weapon Charm Rank 50: ‘Ranked Veteran’ Emblem & Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions.

‘Ranked Veteran’ Emblem & Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions. Each Rank Milestone also unlocks a Calling Card that represents the player’s achieved Rank.

Season 03 Rewards

In addition to Rank Rewards, each Ranked Play Season will give players the opportunity to earn exclusive limited-time rewards.

Throughout the Season 02, players can earn the following rewards:

Placement Challenges

Finish ‘Top 15’ 25 Times: ‘Salty’ Large Decal

‘Salty’ Large Decal Finish ‘Top 5’ 10 Times: Pro Issue Chimera Blueprint

Pro Issue Chimera Blueprint Finish 1st Place: ‘Crowned’ Weapon Charm

Kill & AssistChallenges

Get 25 Kills or Assists: ‘Season 03 Competitor’ Sticker

‘Season 03 Competitor’ Sticker Get 100 Killsor Assists: ‘Ranked Play Season 03’ Loading Screen

‘Ranked Play Season 03’ Loading Screen Get 500 Kills or Assists: ‘Season 03 Ranked Veteran’ Camo

End of Season Division Rewards

At the end of each Season, players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.

Seasonal Division Rewards

Each Ranked Play Season will have a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season.

The Season 03 rewards are as follows:

Top 250: ‘Season 03 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card

‘Season 03 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card Iridescent: ‘Season 03 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card

‘Season 03 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card Crimson: ‘Season 03 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 03 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Diamond: ‘Season 03 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 03 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Platinum: ‘Season 03 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 03 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Gold: ‘Season 03 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 03 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Silver: Emblem

Emblem Bronze: Emblem

Ranked Play First Place: The player who finishes Season 03 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.

Competitive Integrity Features

Squad Backout / Match Cancel: If you lose a matchmade teammate before the match begins, your squad will be taken back to the lobby so you don’t start the match shorthanded. If too many squads get backed out before the match begins, we will return everyone to the lobby to find a better match.

If you lose a matchmade teammate before the match begins, your squad will be taken back to the lobby so you don’t start the match shorthanded. If too many squads get backed out before the match begins, we will return everyone to the lobby to find a better match. Suspensions & Penalties: Disconnecting from matches early will result in SR Penalties and Matchmaking Suspensions. Repeated disconnects will result in higher SR Penalties and longer Suspensions.

Disconnecting from matches early will result in SR Penalties and Matchmaking Suspensions. Repeated disconnects will result in higher SR Penalties and longer Suspensions. SR Forgiveness: If a matchmade teammate disconnects during a game, you won’t lose any SR for the match. You’ll still be able to gain SR if you manage to gain more than your Deployment Fee.

If a matchmade teammate disconnects during a game, you won’t lose any SR for the match. You’ll still be able to gain SR if you manage to gain more than your Deployment Fee. Demotion Protection and Division Stickiness: Everytime you are promoted to a new Division, you’ll gain 3 games of Demotion Protection where you won’t lose any SR. Once those games have passed, if you happen to lose enough SR where you would normally get demoted, we will set you at the Division SR floor (Gold would be 2100 SR for example) to give you one more chance before getting demoted.

Everytime you are promoted to a new Division, you’ll gain 3 games of Demotion Protection where you won’t lose any SR. Once those games have passed, if you happen to lose enough SR where you would normally get demoted, we will set you at the Division SR floor (Gold would be 2100 SR for example) to give you one more chance before getting demoted. Party SR Restrictions: To ensure competitive fairness and balance of matches in higher Skill Divisions, players in certain Divisions can only party up with players around their current SR. The player with the highest Skill Division in the party determines which Party SR Restrictions are used:

To ensure competitive fairness and balance of matches in higher Skill Divisions, players in certain Divisions can only party up with players around their current SR. The player with the highest Skill Division in the party determines which Party SR Restrictions are used: Iridescent (Including Top 250) & Crimson: Can party with players within 1 Skill Division

Can party with players within 1 Skill Division Diamond: Can party within 2 Skill Divisions

Can party within 2 Skill Divisions Bronze - Platinum: Can party up without any restrictions

Additional Features

Find A Party: Warzone Ranked Play players can utilize the ‘Find a Party’ feature to find Squadmates of similar Skill before searching for a match.

Warzone Ranked Play players can utilize the ‘Find a Party’ feature to find Squadmates of similar Skill before searching for a match. This feature includes the following preference filters:

In-Game Communication Style: No Preference, Voice, Ping Only, and Text

Main Language: Select up to 3 language preferences: English (EN), French (FR), German (DE), Italian (IT), or Spanish (EU) (ES)

Playstyle: Competitive has been pre-selected and will remain locked for Party Finder.

Hot Streaks: Win a Ranked Play game to earn Victory Streak Flames that appear behind your Rank Icon in the lobby and in-game. Extend your win streak to progress the flames. Victory Streak Flames expire when you are eliminated or after 72 hours without playing a Ranked Play match. Go on a roll and the competition will know the heat is coming.

Social Profile: Your WZ Ranked Play Rank icon will be added to your Social profile anywhere your profile is viewed across Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0.

General

PSA: Champion's Quest Rewards Refresh Inc.!

These are the final weeks for Players to earn the current Champion’s Quest rewards before the Season 04 reward refresh drops!

Gameplay

New Features

All Maps | All Modes

Deployable Buy Station New Field Upgrade

This new Field Upgrade is a rare drop acquirable via ground loot and Supply Boxes.

Once a Player throws down the deploy marker, green smoke will mark the coordinates for a drone to drop a Deployable Buy Station at the target location.

The delivery drone can be shot down and destroyed by any Player, dropping the Deployable Buy Station at its current coordinates.

Once the Buy Station deploy marker has been deployed, an announcement will be made to all Players within close proximity and icons on both the Tac Map and minimap will be visible to all Players regardless of distance.

Additional notes:

Impact with the ground causes radial explosive damage.

Any Player can interact with it once it is on the ground.

It functions the same way a regular Buy Station does - and includes the same item inventory.

It will be disabled while in gas.

There is no expiration timer.

Lootable Perk Packages

Perk Packs will now be treated as items, which can be acquired over the course of a match via looting, Buy Stations, and eliminating Players, in addition to traditional custom Loadouts.

Default Perk Packs will be available via loot at equal rarity, or via Buy Stations for $3,500:

Veteran: Battle Hardened, Tracker, Fast Hands, Survivor

Battle Hardened, Tracker, Fast Hands, Survivor Insurgent: Strong Arm, Scavenger, Cold Blooded, Ghost

Strong Arm, Scavenger, Cold Blooded, Ghost Bomber: Bomb Squad, Strong Arm, Resupply, Survivor

Bomb Squad, Strong Arm, Resupply, Survivor Ranger: Double Time, Scavenger, Focus, Quick Fix

Double Time, Scavenger, Focus, Quick Fix SWAT: Battle Hardened, Double Time, Spotter, Survivor

Battle Hardened, Double Time, Spotter, Survivor Personal, custom Perk Packs will be available via Squad Loadout Drops - in addition to finding those created by other Players when you eliminate them.

Additional details:

Eliminated Players will drop Perk Packs that they are carrying on the ground as a lootable item.

Players can only have a single, active Perk Pack equipped at a time.

Players cannot unequip an active Perk Pack unless it is replaced with another.

Looting a Perk Pack immediately equips it and forces the previously equipped Perk Pack (if any) to drop on the ground as a loot item.

Purchasing a Perk Pack immediately equips it and forces the previously equipped Perk Pack (if any) to enter the Player’s backpack.

Al Mazrah | Battle Royale

Gulag Entry Kit

This rare item found via ground loot and Supply Boxes provides Players with an additional Gulag attempt if they have already entered the Gulag during a match.

Players can only hold a single Gulag attempt - which includes the initial, free attempt that Players receive upon Infil.

Players with a remaining attempt, including the initial free one, will receive $2,000 cash when the Gulag closes.

Adjustments

All Maps | All Modes

“Most Wanted” Contract

The reward crate will now drop when Players eliminate the Most Wanted target.

All Maps | Battle Royale & Resurgence

Buy Stations

Buy Station inventories have been adjusted to provide Players with an expected, static list of purchasable items.

A new ‘Perk Packs’ tab has been added to the Buy Station with unlimited stock.

Perk Packs: $3,500

Unlimited “Gear” Items:

Armor Plates: $500

Gas Masks: $2,000

Armor Boxes: $2,000

Munitions Boxes: $2,000

UAVs: $6,000

UAV cost increased to $6,000, up from $4,000

Mortar Strikes: $4,000

Precision Strikes: $6,000

Loadout Markers: $20,000

Limited “Gear Items (2 Only):

Counter UAVs: $3,000

Cluster Mines: $4,000

Self Revives: $4,000

Durable Gas Masks: $3,500

Al Mazrah | All Modes

“Intel” Contract

Doubled the radius of the Upload Station capture zone.

Redeploy Drones

Distance Throw

Players using a Redeploy Drone in Al Mazrah will now receive an increased vertical boost when launched to better align with the size of the map.

Spawning

Redeploy Drones starting spawn locations are now static from match to match.

Redeploy Drones now spawn prior to infil to allow players to plan their best infil strategies.

Al Mazrah | Battle Royale

Loadout Drops

Contested Loadout Drops at Circles 2 & 5 have been changed to Squad Loadout Drops to match the Ranked Play (BETA) and Resurgence.

Enemy Combatants

Strongholds

Removed Armor Plates

Reduced Accuracy by approximately 27%

Primary Weapon limited to Kastov 762

Equipment limited to Frag, Semtex, and Gas Grenades

Gulag

Decreased the number of Armor Plates that Players spawn with to 2, down from 3.

This change does not affect Ranked Play, which remains at 3.

Al Mazrah | Resurgence

Loadout Drop Event

A second Loadout Drop Public Event has been added to Massive Resurgence.

This will occur after the fifth circle begins to close.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing the downed notification to not appear in the killfeed while playing Battle Royale.

Fixed an issue blocking downed redeploy drones from doing explosive damage to Players on and near impact.

Fixed an issue in Al Mazrah that would cause some locations to not be end circle candidates. This change will open up a lot more variety in end circle locations.

4) DMZ

Maps

New Features

The Koschei Complex New Exclusion Zone

Deploy to Al Mazrah and access one of four unique entrances to explore the dark secrets of this facility.

Look out for an incoming Intel Drop with a look a DMZ’s newest playspace.

General

New Items

NVGs

Gear up and go dark with night vision goggles…

Updates

Added a UI representation of your dog tag level, and whether or not you have it, to the Backpack UI

Added new guaranteed Buy Station and Workbench locations to the Black Market buildings in larger POIs

Adjusted enemy combatant spawns and their pathing throughout Al Mazrah

Added XP Reward for extracting Weapon Cases beyond regular rewards

Gave the Armored Commander (Al Mazrah) a chance to carry the Weapon Case

Removed the ability to execute The Bombmaker and Pyro Commanders

Added an Overlord voice callout for large squads for all Players: squads larger than 3 Players (assimilation) will now alert other enemies in the area

Solos and the last Player eliminated on a squad now have time to “Plea for Help” before being eliminated!

Updated out of game UI for the Secure Backpack to match what you see in the Backpack in-game

Added a section in the DMZ Challenges menu to track the Koschei Complex challenges

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue preventing Players from entering Building 21 if they didn’t have the Multiplayer DLC pack installed

Fixed an issue causing the train safe to not have bullet or equipment collision.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause Players to die to the out of bounds trigger after exfilling on the Heavy Chopper

Fixed an issue where, on rare occasions, the Radiation Blocker animation would make it impossible to use anything after it ends

Fixed an issue where pinging the Dog Tag of a disconnected Player triggers an incorrect voice line

Fixed an issue where placement of first aid kit loot containers would cause the door to clip into the wall when fully opened

Fixed an issue where a helicopter AI reinforcement drop point was directly on top of an Exfil helicopter position in Quarry

Fixed an issue where the Mission timer sometimes would not disappear as intended

Fixed an issue where incorrect teammate progress would be shown in the Squad Mission Progress tab when a Mission has been completed

Fixed an issue where fast draw pistols were not working correctly in DMZ

Fixed an issue where AI controlled turrets continued to fire for a brief amount of time after they were destroyed

Fixed an issue where the Helicopter Commander was unable to target Players manning vehicle turrets correctly

Fixed an issue where personal Exfils would occasionally use an existing active Exfil

Fixed an exploit that allowed Players to duplicate the Revive Pistol

Fixed a bug preventing AI-controlled Sentry Turrets to be affected by DDoS

