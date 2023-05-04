All rules and regulations in Warzone 2 Ranked Play explained

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Ranked Play's official rules and regulations have been just announced. In a recent post on the official blog of Call of Duty, the developers shared all the details about the upcoming game mode, including the SR system, the allowed party size, maps, and more. The developers have ensured that all settings are curated to keep Ranked Play competitive and fair.

Warzone 2's Ranked Play mode will become available with the upcoming Season 3 Reloaded update. At first, the mode will arrive in the beta testing phase. But that doesn't mean that player statistics won't come into play. Moreover, there will be rewards based on one's accomplishment in the mode. This article will look closer at the official rule set for Ranked Play and everything that fans can expect at its launch.

Everything fans need to know about Warzone 2's Ranked Play

Warzone 2 Ranked Play, as the name suggests, will be a competitive game mode that will allow players to compete with others and rank up through the various Skill Divisions. These Skill Divisions reflect one's performance and skills in the game. However, to maintain a competitive experience, the mode should be fair for all to begin with. To ensure that such an environment is in place, the developers have devised the following ruleset:

Party Size: Trios

Trios Map: Al Mazrah

Al Mazrah Game Mode: Battle Royale

Battle Royale Public Event restrictions (e.g., No Firesales)

Vehicle restrictions (e.g., No Heavy Choppers)

Restricted gameplay elements (e.g., no multi-circles, changes to redeploy mechanics)

Buy Station Inventory adjustments

No throwing rocks at people in the Gulag.

That is all for the rules. Developers have mentioned that the detailed patch notes of Season 3 Reloaded will cover all the rules for fans to learn what is banned and what is allowed.

As for Skill Divisions, they are earned on the basis of Skill Ratings. Before diving into how the Skill Rating system works, it is essential to know the Skill Divisions. At launch, the game will arrive with seven Skill Divisions. They are:

Bronze: 0–899 SR

0–899 SR Silver: 900-2,099 SR

900-2,099 SR Gold: 2,100-3,599 SR

2,100-3,599 SR Platinum: 3,600-5,399 SR

3,600-5,399 SR Diamond: 5,400-7,499 SR

5,400-7,499 SR Crimson: 7,500-9,999 SR

7,500-9,999 SR Iridescent: 10,000 SR minimum

10,000 SR minimum Top 250: 10,000+ SR

These Skill Ratings are based on one's position in the game, eliminations, assists, and players eliminated by their teammates. Here's a detailed rundown of how much SR players will earn based on their performance:

21+ Squads Remaining: +5 SR per Elimination/Assist, +2 SR per Squadmate Elimination

+5 SR per Elimination/Assist, +2 SR per Squadmate Elimination 3–20 Squads Remaining: +7 SR per Elimination/Assist, +3 SR per Squadmate Elimination

+7 SR per Elimination/Assist, +3 SR per Squadmate Elimination 1–3 Squads Remaining: +15 SR per Elimination/Assist, +7 SR per Squadmate Elimination

But that's not all for SR. To enter a Ranked Play match, Warzone 2 players must contribute a few SR as an entry fee. Based on one's Skill Division, this Deployment Fee is divided as follows:

Bronze I–III: No Deployment Fee

No Deployment Fee Silver I: 10 SR

10 SR Silver II: 14 SR

14 SR Silver III: 18 SR

18 SR Gold I: –23 SR

–23 SR Gold II: 28 SR

28 SR Gold III: 33 SR

33 SR Platinum I: 39 SR

39 SR Platinum II: 45 SR

45 SR Platinum III: 51 SR

51 SR Diamond I: 58 SR

58 SR Diamond II: 65 SR

65 SR Diamond III: 72 SR

72 SR Crimson I: 80 SR

80 SR Crimson II: 90 SR

90 SR Crimson III : 100 SR

: 100 SR Iridescent and Top 250: 110 SR + 10 SR every 500 SR above 10,000 up to a max Deployment Fee of 210 SR

All players will begin their journey in the game mode at Bronze I, just like Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play. However, in the following Warzone 2 Seasons, players will begin at a Skill Division lower than they were in the previous Season. For instance, a player that ended a Season with Platinum III will begin the next Season at Gold I.

The highest Skill Division a player can attain at the start of a new Season is Diamond I. Hence players in Crimson, Iridescent, or Top 250 will return to Diamond I in every new Season of Warzone 2.

That's all about Warzone 2's Ranked Play mode at the moment. The game mode was teased previously and had fans excited for a long time. However, after much anticipation, Ranked Play will finally arrive in Warzone 2 with the Season 3 Reloaded update.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded will arrive on May 10, 2023. The update will be released on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

