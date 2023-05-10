Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded preload size for PS5 announced

The launch of the Season 3 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is just on the horizon and is expected to add tons of exciting content to both titles. Chief among them is the Ranked Play mode of Warzone 2, which many players are eager to jump in, and the new extraction zone of DMZ called the Koschei Complex.

In Modern Warfare 2, the mid-season patch will introduce a new core 6v6 map called the Alboran Hatchery, alongside two new game modes to the multiplayer playlist. The third episode of Spec Ops Raid also arrives with this patch. As such, players can expect this update to require much storage space. The preload size of Season 3 Reloaded on PS5 can attest to this fact.

Space needed to preload Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded patch on PS5

The Size of the preload of the Season 3 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 stands at around 9 GB. A major portion of this update size is being held by the Koschei Complex, a dark themed DMZ underground bunker map that will require players to wear NVGs and use thermal sights on their guns.

Preloading the patch will allow players to immediately jump in the game when it goes live at 10 am PT on May 10.

How to preload the Season 3 Reloaded patch on PS5

To preload the Season 3 patch on PlayStation 5, players will have to follow the steps mentioned below:

Launch the console. Scroll to the Modern Warfare 2 icon on the home screen. Press the 'Option' button on the controller. Click on 'Check for Updates.'

The game will now automatically download and pre-install the Season 3 Reloaded patch. Players can also use the same steps to preload the upcoming patch of both the titles on their PlayStation 4 consoles.

Gamers can play the upcoming patch of the latest Call of Duty titles on PC (via Steam or Battle.net), PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

