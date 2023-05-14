Warzone 2 Al Mazrah locations in real life

Call of Duty Warzone 2 was launched with a massive map that could host 150 players in a lobby. Al Mazrah is located in a fictional area with a wide variety of environments that includes developed cityscapes with highrise buildings, vast deserts, steep cliffs, and small rivers. The abundance of Points of Interest (POIs) may have taken inspiration from real-life locations.

Warzone 2 player and resident of Iraq “PINETREE808” posted a few comparison images from Activision’s battle royale title and their supposedly actual location. The similarities are often in structure, design, layout, and terrain but not an exact replica of the site. Developers often take samples from different places while building a map to balance the ecosystem.

This article will highlight all the similarities that Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah shares with actual locations.

Warzone 2 map Al Mazrah shares similarities with Iraq

Activision refreshed the map pool when it launched Modern Warfare 2 while retaining some of the classics. However, the developers had to create a completely new battle royale map to help it stand out as the latest title. The large map provides a long list of areas that can serve as a looting ground for the entire lobby.

The Cemetery in Warzone 2 is eerily similar to Iraq’s Wadi Al Salam, known as the world’s largest cemetery. The entire Al Mazrah city in the game also resembles the real city of Baghdad, with a river flowing in between and bridges connecting both sides. The Museum in the city also has a structural similarity to the largest mall in Baghdad.

The huge arch in the battle royale looks the same as the entrance arch for Baghdad. Rohan Oil has the visuals of almost any Middle Eastern oil refinery and is similar to the overall layout. The Port also looks almost like a reproduction of Iraq’s Umm Qasr Port.

The Observatory shares many similarities, including its location on a hill, layout, and even its color and build. The desert areas in Al Mazrah contain various broken buildings and monuments resembling Iraqi ruins. Tiny cribs with a single room or two can be found across the map, which is what one would find in Iraq's village areas.

There are likely more similarities between Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah map and other real-world locations. These similarities occur as developers cannot create fantastical scenery for a battle royale title that tries to provide a realistic combat experience. Moreover, the entire topographical layout of the map is quite similar to Iraq, including the visual scene during the daytime, which is quite spectacular.

The level of detail the developers have sculpted alongside separate environments with water bodies, barren lands, and cave systems in the game is noteworthy.

