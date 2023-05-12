All changes to movement and TTK of Warzone 2 in Season 3 Reloaded patch

The Mid-season "Reloaded" update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 has made some significant changes to movement and time-to-kill. The developers are now heeding the long-standing requests of the players for these changes that will, in turn, help the game regain its former splendor and the popularity it had previously lost.

Warzone 2 received a number of fresh additions as a result of the update, including two new automatic handguns, a unique DMZ area called the Koschei Complex, new tactical equipment, and more. Along with those new features, it also made some tweaks to the gameplay and weapon adjustments. The full specifics of the movement and TTK adjustments are covered in the next article.

Movement changes implemented in Warzone 2 in Season 3 Reloaded

The Warzone 2 community has often asked the creators to include the mobility mechanism, which was available in the game's previous version. Although the game is developed using an entirely new engine, which makes it challenging for the developers to make significant modifications all at once, they are making every effort to adapt in accordance with community demands.

Season 3 Reloaded includes four significant mobility changes that will allow players to experience the gameplay more smoothly. With these updates, one can get their weapon out more quickly after parachute landing and engage aggressively in combat with increased sliding speed and overcoming higher barriers.

The complete list of movement adjustments is mentioned below:

Camera movement has decreased while walking and sprinting.

The time it takes to pull a weapon after landing via parachute has been reduced by 30%.

The initial acceleration of sliding increased by 6%.

The single-handed Mantling height threshold has been raised, allowing for more aggressive traversal.

TTK improvements in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

A critical aspect in the increase of close-range TTK has been added to Warzone 2, which will balance the overall gameplay. The Armour Damage feature has been updated, which will address the TTK mechanism, as "Maximum Armour Damage" has been added to all Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles, Submachine Guns, and Light Machine Guns, assisting in lowering close-range time-to-kill.

In addition, "Minimum Armour Damage" has been adjusted or added to numerous weapons to let them battle at longer ranges. This modification will mostly benefit SMGs and handguns in mid-range combat. Players can engage in combat with greater confidence, whereas previously, they would be instantaneously annihilated in mid to long-range clashes.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty WAKE UP SUIT UP BOOT UP



Best the rest in Warzone Ranked Play (Beta) and more. Play Season 03 Reloaded Now WAKE UPSUIT UPBOOT UPBest the rest in Warzone Ranked Play (Beta) and more. Play Season 03 Reloaded Now ☕️WAKE UP 👕SUIT UP⚡️BOOT UPBest the rest in Warzone Ranked Play (Beta) and more. Play Season 03 Reloaded Now 🔥 https://t.co/jLZGH8JHpQ

The above are all the movement and TTK changes included in the game with the release of the Season 3 Reloaded update.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is now live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

