All gameplay changes in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded patch

The Warzone 2 Season 3 reloaded patch is finally here. With this, the developers are ushering in several changes to the numerous game modes available in the popular battle royale title. The reloaded patch is usually the mid-season update that changes the meta, usually for the better. Every aspect of the game receives a tune-up with this mid-season patch.

The Warzone 2 Season 3 reloaded patch went live a while ago. Apart from the weapon balances, certain gameplay aspects have also been tweaked. Having said that, here are all the gameplay changes that have been introduced in this mid-season update.

Warzone 2 Season 3 reloaded gameplay changes

Warzone 2 has many killstreaks that players can use to their advantage to survive the ruthless lands of Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. While some of these killstreaks are lethal, others are non-lethal but provide valuable intel. You can check out all the killstreaks that received an update in the Season 3 reloaded patch.

The first ability to be balanced was the UAV. Based on what was revealed in the patch notes, when triggered, the UAV now emits a pulse from the one who triggered the killstreak. If an enemy succeeds in killing the player who triggered the UAV, the killstreak is shut down.

The Mortar Strike, on the other hand, has been nerfed. With the mid-season patch, the developers have reduced the number of projectiles that strike the target area by 25%. Going by that reduction, it can be assumed that the total damage dealt by the Mortar Strike has also been reduced by 25%.

Lastly, the developers have disabled an ability that previously allowed players to ping enemies through smoke and water. Although this change doesn't amount to much, it will force players to rethink their approach during a gunfight that involves smoke or waterbodies.

The changes mentioned above will be applied uniformly across all maps and game modes. However, Ashika Island received a major balance update with this Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded patch. The developers have added more potential Buy Station locations to the map, so players will come across more of them here.

More potential Buy Station locations could translate into the availability of more such stations on Ashika Island. This change will increase the chances of players coming across one quickly during a match-up, thereby adding to a fair game.

