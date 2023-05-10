Warzone 2 developers implement several features to ensure competitive integrity in Ranked Play 

The mid-season update for Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is almost here, and with it, a lot of new content. This includes a DMZ map, weapons, game modes, quality-of-life features, weapon balancing updates, and much more. Moreover, Warzone 2 Ranked has been an anticipated feature for a long time, and the developers are making sure that all players find it competitive and fair by implementing several integrity features into this mode.

Warzone 2 Ranked is set to launch in a beta state via the Reloaded patch. It will include some restricted features and mechanics that let Activision gain enough data to launch this mode's full version by Season 4, which is scheduled to be released next month. All the details for this competitive mode have been revealed by the developers through Season 3 Reloaded's patch notes.

All competitive integrity features coming to Warzone 2 Ranked with Season 3 Reloaded

To ensure fairness, the developers are launching Ranked Play with strict rules and restrictions that force gamers to play each match in this mode faithfully. Here are the integrity features that will be available in it when Season 3 Reloaded goes live:

Squad Backout/Match Cancel: If a player backs out of a ranked match before it begins, the whole squad will be sent back to the lobby. This will ensure that each team is full at deployment. Moreover, players' SR will not be affected by this feature.

Suspensions and penalties: If a player disconnects or quits a Ranked match, it will result in SR penalties and suspensions from the Ranked lobby. Repeated offenders will be handed bigger fines and longer bans.

SR Forgiveness: If a player disconnects or quits in the middle of a Ranked match, the rest of the squad members will still be able to get positive SR if they manage to gain more SR (Skill Rating) than the deployment fee.

Demotion Protection and division stickiness: Each time a player is promoted to a new division or league, they will have three games featuring Demotion Protection. This will ensure no SR is lost for these matches so that gamers can get used to the higher division.

After the three games, if players lose enough Skill Ratings to be demoted, they will be set at the league's SR floor, which is the minimum rating one can have in a division. This will give them one more match before they are finally demoted.

Party SR restrictions: Players in certain divisions will not be able to play Ranked matches with other individuals in their lobby who are in higher leagues. This feature has been implemented so that balanced matches are made with competitive fairness. The SR restrictions for different leagues are:

Iridescent (Including Top 250) and Crimson: Can party with players within one Skill Division

Can party with players within one Skill Division Diamond: Can party within two Skill Divisions

Can party within two Skill Divisions Bronze - Platinum: Can party up without any restrictions

Warzone 2 Ranked launches with Season 3 Reloaded on May 10, 2023, on all platforms. This includes the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

