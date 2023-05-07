What level do you need to be to enter Warzone 2 Ranked lobby?

The much anticipated Ranked mode in Warzone 2 is expected to feature in the mid-season "Reloaded" update. However, if certain requirements are not fulfilled, players cannot enter the Ranked mode. The Ranked Play option will be in beta, but players will be able to experience and try out all necessary competitive settings and aspects.

Ranked Play will include a progressive rank system, a Skill Rating (SR) system based on the player's performance, a visual rank system, seasonal rewards, and other features. Players may be confused about the conditions for entering a ranked match. Thus, the following article will cover all key details regarding the requirements.

Details on Ranked Play in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

Players should note that they cannot enter the mode if their level is lower than 45. To access Ranked Play, they must be at least level 45. The developers imposed this limitation primarily to screen out cheats and enhance the title's competitive integrity. According to them, it will take at least 20 hours for a player to grind from level 1 to level 45.

Ranked Play in Warzone 2 will provide a competitive environment for all players looking for a more demanding scenario. The mode will be available only to trios, with no public event, no heavy choppers, multi-circle restrictions, certain Buy Station changes, and some absurd feature removal, such as throwing rocks at people in Gulag.

Furthermore, the Ranked Play ranking system will be identical to Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, with a structured Skill Rating. Players will begin their ranked adventure from Bronze I Division at the start of Season 3 Reloaded.

Additionally, new players may not understand the game's function and may have a negative experience if they jump into a ranked match right after trying it for the first time. There is a learning curve, and it would take over 20 hours to understand the foundations of the game properly.

As a result, the devs encourage new players to improve their understanding of the game by learning about weapons, maps, movement mechanisms, and other aspects.

Skills Divisions that will be available in Warzone 2 Ranked Play

After the launch of Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded, the Ranked mode will feature seven basic Skill Divisions, including:

Bronze: 0–899 SR

0–899 SR Silver: 900-2,099 SR

900-2,099 SR Gold: 2,100-3,599 SR

2,100-3,599 SR Platinum: 3,600-5,399 SR

3,600-5,399 SR Diamond: 5,400-7,499 SR

5,400-7,499 SR Crimson: 7,500-9,999 SR

7,500-9,999 SR Iridescent: 10,000 SR minimum

10,000 SR minimum Top 250: 10,000+ SR

Players can rank up depending on their Skill Ratings, which will be computed based on their performance, including kills, assists, placement, and players eliminated by their squadmates.

