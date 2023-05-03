A brand new DMZ experience called Koschei Complex is coming to Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 will shortly receive its mid-season Reloaded update, and gamers should brace themselves for a whole new DMZ experience called the Koschei Complex, which will undoubtedly deliver some interesting as well as challenging scenarios. The developers just updated all the details about WZ2's upcoming update on the official Call of Duty Blog.

The devs are working hard to improve the DMZ experience by including new and exciting components in this mode. Along with all the other content that will be included in Warzone 2's upcoming update, Koschei Complex will undoubtedly pique fans' interest. This is because it will be a new underground area, and one will need to search extensively to locate an entrance to that region.

This article will cover everything a player needs to know about the upcoming inclusion.

Koschei Complex has the potential to alter Warzone 2's DMZ experience in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

With the arrival of the Koschei Complex in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded, players will be able to experience a fresh concept in DMZ. Its location will be somewhere in Al Mazrah. There will be many entrances to this subterranean bunker, so gamers will have to seek out one of them throughout to access it.

The complex will not have lighting, and players are recommended to come prepared. They can include luminous items in their hardware beforehand, like a flashlight that will help them go deeper underground and venture into areas where light cannot reach. Otherwise, players need to proceed in total darkness.

After performing some military inspections in the region, gamers may be able to locate Night Vision Goggles and confront some of the most difficult AI-controlled foes. No other information regarding the upcoming inclusion will be released, and it will be up to the community to investigate the Koschei Complex as they see fit once it is made available in Season 3 Reloaded.

WZ2 Season 3 Reloaded is going to be rolled out on May 10 and will be available on the PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

