Warzone 2 DMZ guide: Best places to find fuel for Heavy Chopper

The Heavy Chopper has been added to the DMZ mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2's third season. While this will provide an extra means to escape from the battlefield, it will require fuel to operate. Furthermore, the red gas cans will not function since the chopper requires a unique type of gasoline that is difficult to acquire. DMZ mode has seen considerable enhancements and some intriguing new feature additions.

The mode has become more dynamic with the addition of new elements such as the Contraband Workbench, a fresh barter system, a backpack mechanism, a unique carrier system, and a heavy chopper. The following article will mention the location where chopper fuel can be found in Al Mazrah.

How to find Heavy Chopper fuel in Warzone 2's DMZ mode

Heavy Choppers will alter the game by giving players a new way to flee the battlefield. Escape is never secure in the Warzone 2 DMZ since several teams compete for the same Extract point, creating chaos with little assurance of survival. However, players may now resort to an easier option by simply utilizing the Heavy Chopper.

Nothing readily usable exists in Warzone 2's DMZ mode, and the same is true for the chopper. Players would need a unique kind of fuel to run it, which is quite difficult to get by in Al Mazrah. However, one should rest assured as the location information about the fuel is mentioned below.

The most frequented location where players may get Heavy Chopper fuel is the cargo train that circles the map in DMZ mode. Users must, however, properly inspect each train compartment, including the orange boxes. Players should be aware that the train has turned into a hot spot because the weapon case might occasionally spawn there, so they should always be prepared to engage in combat.

Another area where one might get special fuel is at Al-Malik Airport. This is where the chopper spawns in the center of the runway, allowing players to save time. As a result, they should meticulously inspect every part of the airport, as well as the hangar and the Terminal.

However, there is a disadvantage in that you may explore every corner but might not discover the fuel because it is not a definite spawn spot, so you must take a gamble for it or wait for other teams to arrive.

The above are the two locations where players can find Heavy Chopper fuel in Warzone 2's DMZ mode. Moreover, if they successfully find the fuel and use the chopper to exfiltrate, one of the Tier 2 missions named "Flight Risk" from the Redacted Faction mission will be completed, and they will receive rewards including a Double Weapon XP Token and an additional 7500 XP.

