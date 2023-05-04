How does the SR work in Warzone 2 Ranked?

Warzone 2's much-anticipated Ranked Play will finally be available to players after the launch of Season 3's mid-season "Reloaded" update, which is scheduled to be released on May 11. The mode will feature a systematic Skill Rating (SR) based on one's performance, a progressive rank system, a visual skill system, seasonal rewards, and a slew of new features from the beginning.

Players may be perplexed about the Skill Rating system and how it will work in the Warzone 2 Ranked Play. Worry not, as the following article will cover every minute detail about the working mechanism of the SR system that is coming in the upcoming update.

Everything players need to know about the Skill Rating system in Warzone 2 Ranked Play

To begin with, only players with a level of 45 or higher will be able to access Ranked Play, and with the debut of the mode, which is presently in beta testing, all gamers will begin their ranked journey from the Bronze I Division at the start of Season 3 Reloaded.

Gamers will be able to rank up in Warzone 2 based on their performance in terms of their Skill Rating, which can be obtained through grabbing kills, assists, placement, and kills executed by their team. However, the SR will increase based on the number of squads that will remain in the match. The complete breakdown is mentioned below:

SR system working mechanism in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Kills & Assists points (SR):

21+ Squads Remaining: Players will earn +5 SR with each Elimination and +2 SR when squadmates eliminate someone.

Players will earn +5 SR with each Elimination and +2 SR when squadmates eliminate someone. 3–20 Squads Remaining: They will earn +7 SR with each Elimination and +3 SR when squadmates eliminate someone.

They will earn +7 SR with each Elimination and +3 SR when squadmates eliminate someone. 1–3 Squads Remaining: They will earn +15 SR with each Elimination and +7 SR when squadmates eliminate someone.

Placement points (SR):

Top 40: +5 SR

+5 SR Top 30: +10 SR

+10 SR Top 20: +20 SR

+20 SR Top 10: +30 SR

+30 SR Top 5: +45 SR

+45 SR 3rd Position: +60 SR

+60 SR 2nd Position: +80 SR

+80 SR 1st Position: +100 SR

Furthermore, players should be aware that there will be a small Deployment Fee, which will reduce each player's SR by a small amount when they begin a ranked match. The greater the Skill division, the higher the Deployment Fee.

Bronze I–III: No Deployment Fee

No Deployment Fee Silver I: –10 SR

–10 SR Silver II: –14 SR

–14 SR Silver III: –18 SR

–18 SR Gold I: –23 SR

–23 SR Gold II: –28 SR

–28 SR Gold III: –33 SR

–33 SR Platinum I: –39 SR

–39 SR Platinum II : –45 SR

: –45 SR Platinum III: –51 SR

–51 SR Diamond I: –58 SR

–58 SR Diamond II: –65 SR

–65 SR Diamond III: –72 SR

–72 SR Crimson I: –80 SR

–80 SR Crimson II: –90 SR

–90 SR Crimson III: –100 SR

–100 SR Iridescent and Top 250: -110 SR with an additional +10 SR for every 500 SR in excess of 10,000, up to a maximum Deployment Fee of -210 SR.

The initial Ranked Play season will be shorter since it will be released during the mid-season update, and after it ends, players will be placed back in the lowest Tier of the one Division below where they concluded the season. Meaning a player in the Platinum II division will be brought down to the Gold I division.

Additionally, the Higher Division players in Warzone 2 will be brought down to Diamond I division. It will be the highest rank one can start a Season with

