Warzone 2 developers nerf UAVs in Season 3 Reloaded

The third season's mid-seasonal update of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is right around the corner, and the developers have published the patch notes revealing all the tweaks coming to the game. The changes to the gameplay mechanics will drastically affect the pace of the battle royale modes. Several weapons have also received balancing updates, which will force players to shift the meta.

One of the most significant gameplay changes includes nerfs to the UAVs in battle royale modes that will apply after Season 3 Reloaded goes live. UAVs have not received any tweaks since the release of the first Warzone game, and the recent changes will take players some time to get used to.

What are the changes UAVs have received in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded?

The official patch notes for Season 3 Reloaded have revealed all the changes coming to UAVs to all game modes in Warzone 2. The developers made these tweaks to balance how overpowered the kill streak has been in Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.

As soon as the patch goes live, the UAV pings will only be emitted from the player who activated the kill streak. Furthermore, if the player who activated it is killed, the UAV will also stop working. That said, activating three UAVs simultaneously will continue to upgrade the kill streak into an Advanced UAV.

Currently, the way UAVs work, all players in the squad emit a ping, no matter who activated the kill streak. This is quite powerful as all players in the squad can be in different areas of the map, revealing all enemies in their respective areas.

Another huge UAV change includes the price hike from $4000 to $6000. This nerf will force players to use their kill streak efficiently and only activate at the best times. Spamming this kill streak will also considerably reduce after the update is released because of the $2000 increase in price.

Be that as it may, UAVs will never run out of stock in Warzone 2 and will be available in every Buy Station, which is the only buff coming to the kill streak with Season 3 Reloaded. Moreover, the number of Buy Stations has increased considerably in both maps.

The developers had this to say regarding the major changes coming to the kill streak:

"With UAVs now being available in all Buy Stations, we wanted to better balance their power so that they are as equally balanced for Solo’s as they are through Quads. We felt that, like all Killstreaks, the Killstreak should come from the Player who calls it in so when players hear “Enemy UAV Overhead”, they know that the total radius covered is of a fixed, known quantity across all modes."

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded will be released on May 10, 2023, on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

