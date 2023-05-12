Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for FTAC Siege in Season 3 Reloaded

The FTAC Siege is a new sidearm introduced to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with the Season 3 Reloaded update. It is a fully automatic machine pistol that is quickly gaining popularity in the game due to its customizability. Despite being a pistol, the weapon can be equipped with a host of different attachments to make it more lethal than it already is. This makes it a solid choice for those who prefer a reliable sidearm.

Although the FTAC Siege can be devastating for enemies, it is not perfect. Being a sidearm, it obviously doesn't excel in ranged combat. However, thanks to the Gunsmith 2.0 system, players can forge the weapon to their preference. This guide will take a closer look at the best loadout for the FTAC Siege in Modern Warfare 2 that makes it a force to be reckoned with.

Best attachments for the FTAC Siege in Season 3 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2

FTAC Siege is currently of the best secondary weapons in the game. In fact, the gun is so good that users can wield it as their primary SMG in some instances, especially on smaller maps where close-quarter combat shines, such as Shipment. However, as mentioned previously, the weapon requires the correct set of attachments to bring the best out of it.

Keeping this in mind, the following are the attachments that will boost the strengths of the FTAC Siege while simultaneously mitigating its weaknesses:

Barrel: CMRN-50

CMRN-50 Muzzle: Singuard MKV

Singuard MKV Rear Grip: SUR-160

SUR-160 Stock: FTAC Siege Stock

FTAC Siege Stock Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Here's how these attachments impact the weapon:

Barrel: CMRN-50 enhances the gun's bullet velocity and makes it easier to control the recoil. This will allow users to quickly take down their opponents at a longer range.

Muzzle: Singuard MKV is a suppressor. Apart from silencing the shots, it also boosts the bullet velocity and helps with the recoil. However, the most important aspect of this attachment is that it boosts the damage range as well.

Rear Grip: SUR-160 increases the aim-down sight speed and the sprint-to-fire speed, allowing users to play aggressively with the gun.

SUR-160 in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Stock: FTAC Siege Stock stabilizes the aim, allowing for more accurate shots. Moreover, the attachment also helps with recoil control.

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro is one of the cleanest optical sights in the game. Although players can use other attachments here, it is recommended to go with the Cronen Mini Pro for its minimalistic looks and precise sight of the targets.

These are the best attachments for the FTAC Siege in Season 3 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2. If players still haven't unlocked the weapon, they should give it a shot. Unlocking it is not that hard either. To do so, users must get 50 sidearm hip-fire kills using any handgun in the game. Once that is done, they can use these attachments to enhance the weapon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

