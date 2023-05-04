How to unlock FTAC Siege in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The Season 3 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will introduce three new weapons to the armory. Among them, two are of the handgun category, while the other is throwable melee equipment. The FTAC Siege is one of the secondaries that will be added in the mid-season patch, and the developers have recently revealed its details in a new post on the official Call of Duty blog.

From information released in the official Call of Duty blog, the unlock condition of the FTAC Siege has also been revealed and will be indexed in this article.

FTAC Siege: How to unlock Tec-9 in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Based on the developers' announcement, players can unlock the FTAC Siege secondary firearm by getting 50 Sidearm Hipfire Operator Kills using Handguns. Other than that, the gun can also be unlocked by buying a Store Bundle that has a blueprint for the firearm.

According to the developers, the FTAC Siege is a fully automatic machine pistol that has the potential to substitute an SMG in close-range gunfights. The weapon has been described as:

"Designed to be compact and maneuverable, this SMG has a jaw-dropping fire rate and rapid swap speed. A trusted secondary for up-close engagements."

One thing to note is that players won't be able to double wield this gun when it launches. However, the developers did hint that the Akimbo rear grip attachment might be made available for this weapon in the future.

FTAC Siege machine pistol is coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in Season 3 Reloaded

The machine pistol also comes with various attachments that can be equipped with the game's gunsmith system. These include drum magazines, barrels to extend the range or grant better mobility, SMG-grade stocks, and numerous muzzles from the deep pool of SMG attachments.

The high rate of fire indicates that the gun might have a fast TTK when it launches and might become one of the best close-range meta weapons in the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded patch.

Alongside the FTAC Siege, the Season 3 Reloaded patch will also introduce the GS Magna and the Throwing Star melee weapon.

The GS Magna is an automatic version of the .50 GS already available in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. According to the developers' blog, the gun is built keeping raw power in mind. The insane damage output of the .50 pistol ammunition combined with the heightened fire rate of an automatic pistol will eviscerate hostiles.

As the name implies, the Throwing Star is a throwable melee weapon. The range is higher than the Throwing Knife and requires a two-tap to the body or a single headshot to down the opponent. A non-lethal hit will wound the enemy, making it easier for the Operators to connect that follow-up shot.

