All new weapons arriving with Season 3 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The Season 3 Reloaded update commences on May 10th, 2023, starting a new chapter for the third season of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The mid-season update for Season 3 will introduce three new members into the games' shared arsenal of modern and tactical weaponry and are sure to shake up the ongoing weapon meta in significant ways.

Season 3 Reloaded will feature tons of new in-game content for both titles, including Warzone Ranked Play, the Kevin Durant Operator Bundle, Episode 3 of Raid, all-new Trophy Hunt Camo Challenges, a brand new Multiplayer map, a unique DMZ experience with Koschei Complex, and plenty more.

Season 3 Reloaded update to introduce two new firearms and brand-new lethal equipment into Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Every seasonal and mid-season update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has witnessed the addition of new weaponry. Season 3 Reloaded won't be left out in the cold, with two new powerful and highly customizable weapons featured to be released with the update.

Along with the brand-new firearms, the mid-season update will introduce an all-new lethal armament that will surely be a fan favorite for those who wish to add some extra flavors to their gameplay. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest additions to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 and how players can unlock them:

FTAC Siege (Pistol)

The FTAC Siege pistol in MW2 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

A fully automatic machine pistol, the FTAC Siege is an exciting new secondary firearm with a broad range of customizable options, adding versatility to its build. The official description for this weapon states the following:

“Designed to be compact and maneuverable, this SMG has a jaw-dropping fire rate and rapid swap speed. A trusted secondary for up-close engagements.”

Thanks to the Gunsmith 2.0 system from Modern Warfare 2, players can attach drum magazines, different barrels, muzzle modifications, and even SMG-grade stock attachments, allowing it to compete with other submachine guns. Activision has also hinted that players might be able to go Akimbo with FTAC Siege.

The FTAC Siege can be unlocked through the following challenge: Get 50 Sidearm Hipfire Operator Kills using Handguns. Players can unlock this new machine pistol through exclusive bundles under the Store tab.

GS Magna (Pistol)

The GS Magna pistol in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

If the .50 GS wasn't enough to send your opponents packing back to the lobby, imagine a fully automatic version of this menacing firearm. Called the GS Magna, this brand new pistol is a hand cannon let loose courtesy of its automatic trigger, delivering staggering damage to its targets. The official description for this weapon states the following:

“This fully automatic .50 GS boasts a thunderous rate of fire and enough power to put an end to anyone foolish enough to cross your path. Hold down the trigger and let this .50 Cal speak for itself.”

Like the .50 GS, the GS Magna features incredibly high recoil. Still, with the ability to go Akimbo and the fully automatic nature of this pistol, survival chances for your opponents will be minimal.

The GS Magna can be unlocked through the following challenge: Get 30 Headshot Operator Kills using the .50 GS. Players can also unlock this weapon by purchasing exclusive bundles from the store.

Throwing Star (Lethal)

The Throwing Star lethal equipment in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

First featured with Resurgence on Ashika Island during Season 2, the Throwing Star will be available to all players as lethal equipment in all core game modes of MW2 and Warzone 2. Players can hold more than one Throwing Star with a more excellent range than the Throwing Knife.

Throwing Stars will be able to eliminate opponents by either landing quick successive hits to the target or an accurate hit to the enemy's head. To further aid players in taking down enemy combatants, the Throwing Star will inflict a wounding effect on any successful impact other than a headshot.

The Throwing Star can be unlocked through the following challenge: Get 50 kills using a Throwing Knife.

Warzone Ranked Play (BETA)

Alboran Hatchery Core MP map

🧩 Raid Episode 03

A new DMZ experience

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded goes live May 10th, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

