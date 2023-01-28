Modern Warfare 2 guide: How to get all Akimbo Grips

Akimbo Grips in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 enables players to wield guns in both hands simultaneously. However, these grips aren't unlocked by default and they involve the user making specific progressions within the game. Once these requirements are met, players can get their hands on the Akimbo Grips.

Being able to wield two weapons simultaneously isn't a first for the series. The first Call of Duty game to have this feature was COD 2: Big Red One. Since then, it has appeared in Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and every subsequent Call of Duty title. Although Akimbo provides the players with double the firepower, it does away with the ability to aim down the sights.

Guide to unlocking all the Akimbo Grips in Modern Warfare 2

In Modern Warfare 2, Akimbo attachments are available for the following guns: .50 GS, Basilisk, P890, and X12. All of these are secondary weapons that fall under the 'Handgun' category. As mentioned earlier, Akimbo essentially allows the player to equip the same pistol in both hands, which results in more damage output in close quarters combat. However, the trade-off is that it takes away the ability to aim and shoot at longer ranges.

Here's how you can acquire the Akimbo Grip for all the above-mentioned pistols:

1) .50 GS

.50 GS (Image via Activision)

First, you will have to reach a profile level of 13. This will automatically unlock the .50 GS handgun. Once unlocked, you will have to play a few matches with it. Ensure that you are getting kills with it and earning experience points as you will need to get the .50 GS to Level 17. This will unlock the Akimbo grip for the .50 GS.

2) Basilisk

Basilisk (Image via Activision)

Basilisk is essentially a revolver and in the right hands, it can be extremely lethal. To unlock the Basilisk, gamers will have to reach profile level 39. Then, reach Level 28 with the Basilisk to unlock the Akimbo Grip. This can take some time. Hence, it is advised to utilize any unused Double Weapon XP tokens that you might have to ensure quick progression through the ranks.

3) P890

P890 (Image via Activision)

This pistol is available from the start and you don’t need to progress through the profile ranks to acquire it. However, just like other weapons in the game, you will need to level it up to unlock the Akimbo attachment. To unlock it, get the P890 to Level 26.

4) X12

X12 (Image via Activision)

X12 is the weapon players start with in Warzone 2. The handgun is extremely lethal and can shred through enemies within a matter of seconds. To unlock the X12, you will need to reach profile level 31. Once there, proceed to rank up the pistol to Level 19, to unlock the Akimbo Grip.

This is all there is to know about unlocking Akimbo grips in Modern Warfare 2 at the moment. Having only four weapons that support the attachments makes the process of unlocking all of them quick and easy.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

