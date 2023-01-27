Call of Duty Warzone 2 features a variety of weapons for the battlefield. There are guns that can be used for either of the slots when participating in an online lobby. Sidearms, or Handguns, have been elementary for the secondary slot in a preliminary loadout.

Famous Warzone 2 player and content creator Metaphor recently uploaded on YouTube showcasing his two-shot .50 GS weapon build. The pistols are great to use as their movement constraints are lower and offer average gunfight capabilities. However, the sidearm weapon category can sometimes be disadvantageous and result in the player’s elimination.

Here are the details of Metaphor’s .50 GS weapon build in Warzone 2.

Metaphor’s Deagle build can knock enemies with just two shots in Warzone 2

The .50 GS, commonly known as the Desert Eagle, is one of the most powerful semi-automatic handguns in the entire category. It is rightfully called a hand cannon as it has high damage output in close range and a considerably high recoil kick. It's usually used at the start of the game or in the Gulag.

Metaphor has utilized the advanced gunsmith system to create a lethal .50 GS weapon build. However, this weapon is suitable as a secondary gun due to its low range and limited magazine size.

.50 GS (Desert Eagle)

The .50 GS belongs to the Handgun weapon category and hails from the Sakin G Series platform. It is a powerful tool that can be used to quickly reposition as the class offers higher mobility. The weapon’s performance plummets in long-range as it has lower bullet velocity, and the damage output scales down accordingly.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Matuzek Crown

Matuzek Crown Barrel: SA Longshot-50

SA Longshot-50 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 10-Round Mag

10-Round Mag Rear Grip: EXF Resistance Grip

The Matuzek Crown muzzle increases horizontal and vertical recoil control while taking a toll on the weapon’s Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability.

The SA Longshot-50 barrel attachment increases hip fire accuracy, movement speed, damage range, and bullet velocity. This attachment also reduces ADS speed, hip recoil control, and overall recoil control. The Cronen Mini Pro optic is great in Warzone 2 for a close-range weapon build. It remains subject to player preference and can be swapped out for a different optic.

The 10-Round magazine increases ammo count per magazine but decreases ADS speed, movement speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and reload quickness. The EXF Resistance rear grip increases recoil control while taking a toll on the weapon’s aiming stability.

This build focuses on increasing the .50 GS’s damage output and range while maintaining a reasonable recoil kick. It capitalizes on the gun’s damage over short and medium-range gunfights. It is important to note that this is not the fastest weapon build for the .50 GS handgun.

Equipping a high ammo capacity Light Machine Gun (LMG) weapon like the RAAL MG as the primary weapon is recommended.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 introduced a brand-new weapon modification system that can alter the nature of a weapon. Players can repurpose them for different scenarios with the help of the new modification platform. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes