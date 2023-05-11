How does the Lootable Perk Package work in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

The mid-season "Reloaded" update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 just dropped, and players are now getting to experience a whole bunch of new elements. Ranked Play and tactical options such as Lootable Perk Packages, Deployable Buy Stations, and more are some of the most notable features. Additionally, the DMZ mode received a new area.

Players may be skeptical about how the Lootable Perk Packages work at first, but after figuring it out, they can use it during Warzone 2 matches. The following article will cover everything players need to know about the newest tactical advantage.

The working mechanism of Lootable Perk Packages in Warzone 2

Lootable Perk Package is a new feature addition in Warzone 2 as part of Season 3 Reloaded. These packages are treated as items that can be found while looting, eliminating players, or can be bought from the Buy Stations. Although the item will be available at equal rarity while looting, it will also be available via Buy Stations for $3,500. The Perk Packs that will be included in the title are mentioned below:

Veteran: Battle Hardened, Tracker, Fast Hands, Survivor

Battle Hardened, Tracker, Fast Hands, Survivor Insurgent: Strong Arm, Scavenger, Cold-Blooded, Ghost

Strong Arm, Scavenger, Cold-Blooded, Ghost Bomber: Bomb Squad, Strong Arm, Resupply, Survivor

Bomb Squad, Strong Arm, Resupply, Survivor Ranger: Double Time, Scavenger, Focus, Quick Fix

Double Time, Scavenger, Focus, Quick Fix SWAT: Battle Hardened, Double Time, Spotter, Survivor

Furthermore, personal custom Perk Packs will be available only through Squad Loadout Drops. By the same token, Perk Packs created by opponent players can be collected when they are eliminated.

Additional details that players should be aware of:

1) Perk Packs carried by enemy operators will be dropped when they are eliminated, and they will be available as a lootable item from the ground.

2) Players cannot carry multiple Perk Packs at a time. Rather, they can carry a single active one.

3) Active Perk Pack cannot be unequipped but can be replaced with another one.

4) If a player has an active Perk Pack, it will forcibly drop on the ground when a new Pack is picked up while looting.

5) When a Perk Pack is bought from the Buy Station, it is equipped immediately, and Perk Packs that have already been equipped (if any) are forced into the player's backpack.

Other new features included in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

1) Deployable Buy Station

Deployable Buy Station is a new field upgrade that can be found while looting or from Supply Boxes, but they will be rare. Players having the item can throw a drop marker where green smoke will mark the coordinate, and a drone will drop a Deployable Buy Station but keep in mind that an announcement will be made to all players within the vicinity, and they will be able to shoot down the drone.

2) Gulag Entry Kit

Gulag Entry Kit will also be a rare item found on the ground or in Supply Boxes, providing players entry into the Gulag if they have already entered it once during the match.

Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is now live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

