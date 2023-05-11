All Buy Station changes in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

Buy Stations are crucial to the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 experience. As the name suggests, these mini-stores within the battle royale title allow players to purchase items and gear to make their survival process easier. Players can purchase Killstreaks, Shields, Self-Revive kits, and more. In the Season 3 Reloaded update, significant adjustments were made to the Buy Stations, specifically related to item prices, availability, and overall accessibility.
Season 3 Reloaded update for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 dropped on May 10, 2023. It brought many changes, including a new DMZ map, Ranked Play for the battle royale game, new game modes, Episode 3 of Raid, and more. While all these changes are intriguing, the Buy Station changes have the potential to change the overall experience. Having said that, this article will take a closer look at all the Buy Station changes in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2.
How are Buy Stations different in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2?
Raven Software recently released the Season 3 Reloaded patch notes for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. They cover all the new additions and changes in the latest update. Among several changes mentioned therein, a section has been dedicated to discussing every change that Buy Stations received.
To begin with, the Buy Station inventory has been adjusted, with certain items now available in unlimited quantities. In contrast, others are restricted to a maximum of two purchases per Buy Station. Here are all the items, along with their new prices and availability:
Unlimited “Gear” Items:
- Armor Plates: $500
- Gas Masks: $2,000
- Armor Boxes: $2,000
- Munitions Boxes: $2,000
- UAVs: $6,000 (UAV cost increased to $6,000, up from $4,000)
- Mortar Strikes: $4,000
- Precision Strikes: $6,000
- Loadout Markers: $20,000
Limited “Gear" Items (2 Only):
- Counter UAVs: $3,000
- Cluster Mines: $4,000
- Self Revives: $4,000
- Durable Gas Masks: $3,500
Apart from these, a Perk Packs tab has been added, allowing players to buy a set of perks during the game. They will be available in unlimited quantities and will fetch a price of $3,500. However, they will only allow players to buy the default Perk Packages. Players must acquire the custom Perk Packages from Squad Loadout drops if they want to use them.
With this update, the developers have increased the number of Buy Stations available on Ashika Island. Apart from these changes, there are a few quality-of-life changes to the Buy Stations. They aren't game-changing but do improve the experience. As per the patch notes, they are:
- The selection cursor will now default to always starting on the “Gear” option.
- Players will now see Custom Loadout names while navigating the Buy Station to purchase a Weapon.
These are all the Buy Station changes as of Season 3 Reloaded. While they don't look much on paper, they can have serious implications in the game, especially when it comes to managing the in-game economy. Raven Software has stated that they are monitoring the in-game economy and will deploy updates as necessary.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is now live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.