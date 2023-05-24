How to easily complete the 'Flight Risk' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Flight Risk is one of the most difficult and challenging tasks in Warzone 2's DMZ mode. It is part of the Redacted Faction, which was included in the Season 3 update. The Heavy Chopper was also reintroduced in the update, and the Tier 2 Redacted mission centered entirely around this newly added vehicle. It offers an extra method of exfilling the area but requires a special fuel type.

The Flight Risk assignment appears simple, but you may get stranded for a long time since the Chopper and the unique fuel are difficult to obtain, but don't worry because the following article will take you through the mission.

How to complete the Flight Risk mission in Warzone 2's DMZ mode

Flight Risk mission is from the Redacted faction's Tier 2. To complete it, you must successfully complete three objectives that are mentioned below:

Flight Risk DMZ mission (Image via Activision)

Acquire special heavy chopper fuel

Refuel the heavy chopper

Exfiltrate the heavy chopper

Rewards: You will receive a Double Weapon XP Token and an additional 7500 XP after completing the mission.

A heavy chopper is tough to find, and flying it requires a special fuel that is similarly difficult to come by. The vehicle will assist players in providing a new way to exfill the battlefield. DMZ provides a scenario where escape is never easy since several teams compete for the same exfill point.

To begin the mission, players must locate heavy chopper fuel, which is not the same as red gas cans. The best spot to look for the rare fuel is near the chopper spawn sites. Furthermore, the fuel can be discovered on the cargo train that rounds Warzone 2's Al Mazrah map. You should look inside and outside the train, including the orange boxes. However, proceed cautiously since the cargo train is a hotspot, as a weapon case occasionally spawns here.

After obtaining the heavy chopper fuel, you must locate the helicopter itself. It is most commonly found at Al Mazrah Airport - Hafid Port. The helicopter normally spawns in the middle of the runway. If you haven't found the gasoline yet, look in every part of the airport.

Heavy chopper fuel in DMZ (Image via YouTube/Mr Fishy McFish)

If you find the gasoline and the heavy chopper in Warzone 2 DMZ, you must now operate the helicopter. There will be enough fuel to start the chopper, but it must be refueled to travel far and exfill the area.

With this flying vehicle, you may even wreak havoc on other players from above. To leave the battlefield, move outside the map's boundaries. After exiting, the Flight Risk mission is completed successfully.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live on the PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

